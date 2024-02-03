Has anyone ever fought at an NHL All-Star game? Revisiting some of the event's most famous scuffles

The NHL All-Star Game is typically more about showing off skill and finesse than physical play. However, there have been some rare exceptions.

The first fight in NHL All-Star Game history occurred at Chicago Stadium in 1948, during the event's second official gathering. Gordie Howe, the great Detroit Red Wings forward, and Gus Mortson, the Toronto Maple Leafs' defenseman, got into a fistfight.

The fight was so intense that game officials did not send them to the penalty box, which was shared by both teams at the time. Instead, Howe and Mortson were sent back to their own team's benches and placed under police guards to prevent any further fighting.

Gordie Howe holds an All-Star Game record with 25 minutes of penalty time across 23 games. Mortson is not far behind either, accumulating 21 minutes of penalty time in just nine games played during All-Star events.

Consequently, players generally started to avoid aggressive play, leading to the nature of the current All-Star Games.

The last notable altercation in an All-Star Game dates back to 1953, when Bert Olmstead from the Montreal Canadiens and Red Kelly from the Detroit Red Wings engaged in a confrontation. Since then, fights have been rare during the All-Star Game.

Artists performing at the NHL All-Star Game 2024

The NHL All-Star Game 2024 will showcase the talents of several artists. Starting with Loud Luxury, a duo of DJs known for their electronic and dance music beats will kick off the player introductions with an electrifying performance that will get everyone’s energy levels soaring right from the start.

Adding their touch to the Canadian national anthem "O Canada," The Reklaws, a talented country music duo, will deliver a live rendition that showcases their distinct musical style.

For "The Star-Spangled Banner,” Kiana Ledé, an R&B singer, will perform the American national anthem.

Tate McRae, a pop sensation, will be headlining the halftime show at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

To ensure inclusivity for all attendees, Lisa Faria will provide American Sign Language interpretation for all of these performances.