Has Brendan Gallagher ever been suspended? Looking at Canadiens center's past disciplinary actions

During Thursday's game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders, Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher landed in a sticky situation.

Gallagher might need a conversation with the NHL's Department of Player Safety, as he elbowed Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech in the head in the third period. The action earned him a game misconduct and a five-minute major.

The incident occurred in the neutral zone, right after Pelech had let go of the puck. A trainer rushed to the aid of Pelech, who left for the locker room after the impact, with the Islanders down 3-1. Nevertheless, they gained an advantage from the ensuing power play, scoring twice to level the scores.

While the incident may raise eyebrows, Gallagher is not a notorious rule-breaker in the NHL, having never had a suspension. He only bumped into trouble once, a $2,500 fine in November 2021 for punching New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow.

Gallagher has a history of clean play, making the recent elbow to Pelech an isolated incident in an otherwise commendable career. Considering that, it remains to be seen how the NHL's Department of Player Safety assesses the situation.

How Brendan Gallagher has fared with the Canadiens

Brendan Gallagher is tackling an unusual season during his remarkable 12-year career.

The forward has eight goals and eight assists, accumulating 16 points from 47 games this season. Even though his time on ice dipped to an average of 14:13, the lowest since his first year, Gallagher remains an indomitable player.

Despite measuring five-foot-nine and weighing 184 pounds, Gallagher resembles a Humvee with his robust style. He was born in Edmonton but grew up in Delta, British Columbia. He faced odds due to his size, with late-round picks in both the WHL and NHL drafts.

Brendan Gallagher's impact on the Canadiens cannot be underestimated. Missing him for about six weeks during 2015-16, Montreal failed to qualify for the playoffs. But Gallagher's significance goes beyond numbers, winning gold for Team Canada in the 2016 World Championship.

The seasoned veteran's best seasons came in 2017-18 and 2018-19 when he became the Canadiens' top scorer and goalmaker and was a King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee.