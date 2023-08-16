Has Cale Makar cursed Colorade Avalanche by becoming NHL 24 cover athelete?

The announcement that Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will grace the cover of EA Sports NHL 24 has ignited both excitement and concern for fans. While the honor of appearing on the cover is undoubtedly prestigious, history has shown a peculiar trend, and a potential curse is associated with this accolade.

EA Sports, in a customary manner, made the official proclamation on social media on a Monday, teasing a full unveiling of the cover on the subsequent Wednesday. This event marks a significant recognition of Cale Makar's accomplishments and shows his pivotal role in leading the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup victory in the 2021 season.

Notably, his stellar performance earned him the prestigious Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Further attesting to his exceptional performance, Cale Makar was honored with the Norris Trophy, designating him as the NHL's best defenseman for that same season.

However, the euphoria surrounding this remarkable achievement is juxtaposed with a striking statistic: a mere two out of the last 27 EA NHL cover athletes managed to guide their teams past the initial playoff round in the same season.

This statistic, while undoubtedly rooted in coincidence, has nonetheless emerged as an unsettling trend that raises concerns about the potential for the cover honor to translate into misfortune.

The consensus among fans is that the Avalanche remains a strong team within the league, capable of securing a coveted spot in the postseason. Seth Toupal, a prominent voice from Locked on NHL, is unequivocal in his belief that the Avalanche possess the strength to clinch a playoff berth.

However, Nick Morgan injects a dose of reality by acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by the Central Division, a competitive landscape that demands resolute determination on the path to the Stanley Cup.

Cale Makar's Avalanche have strengthened their roster to challenge for the Stanley Cup

Intriguingly, the Avalanche's fortunes in the most recent season could potentially serve as a preemptive fulfillment of the so-called curse. The team's unexpected elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs at the hands of the second-year Seattle Kraken, coupled with a slew of injuries and off-ice issues, underscores the nature of the sport.

In a strategic effort to fortify their roster, the Avalanche have made significant acquisitions during the off-season. The addition of players like Ross Colton, Miles Wood, Ryan Johansen, and Jonathan Drouin has injected depth and grit into the team's forward lines.

This calculated approach aims to complement the existing core of star players such as Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and, of course, Cale Makar.