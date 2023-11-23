"Has McDavid asked for a trade yet?": Edmonton Oilers loss to Hurricanes has fans urging captain to demand trade

Following the Edmonton Oilers' humiliating loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, fans urged captain Connor McDavid to request a trade and play for a better team. The Oilers suffered another setback on Wednesday night, falling 6-3 on the road to the Hurricanes.

The Oilers' season continues to spiral downward, with the only bright spot appearing to be their 30th-place standings, above the Blackhawks and the bottom-placed San Jose Sharks.

The Oilers were supposed to be legitimate Cup contenders this season, but the way things have gone, it appears that every other team in the league can easily beat them, and it seems that even one of the best players in the world, Connor McDavid, will be unable to save the Oilers' sinking ship moving forwards.

The Edmonton Oilers' continued subpar performances have raised many questions among fans, with many urging McDavid to demand a trade and join a better team. Here's what fans on X, formerly Twitter said:

Expand Tweet

"Has McDavid asked for a trade yet?"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How did the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers?

On Wednesday, the Carolina Hurricanes (11-7-0) hosted the Edmonton Oilers (5-12-1) at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes treated the home crowd to a dominating 6-3 win.

In the first period, Jasper Fast gave the Hurricanes 1-0 after scoring a wrist-shot goal on the rebound from Jordan Martinook and Jalen Chatfield's assist. At 9:52, Jack Durry's wrist-shot goal gave the home team a two-goal advantage.

Two minutes later, it was Teuvo Teravainen's wrist goal coming off Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis' assist that put the Hurricanes up 3-0. At the 14:48 mark, Seth Jarvis' goal put the team in a commanding 4-0 lead.

With less than three minutes to go before the end of the first, Zach Hyman's powerplay goal off Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard's assist put the Edmonton Oilers on board to cut the Hurricanes' lead 4-1.

Coming into the second period, the Hurricanes continued with their dominant play. At 2:13, Martin Necas' wrist-shot goal off Andrei Svechnikov and Brady Skjei restored the Hurricanes' four-goal lead (5-1).

The Oilers tried desperately to get back into the game, with Mattias Ekholm scoring the second goal for the team to go 5-2 into the third period.

Hyman scored his second of the night in less than five minutes to put the Oilers two goals behind. However, Brent Burns' backhand goal on the empty net coming in the dying frame of the third sealed an emphatic 6-3 home win for the Hurricanes.

Hyman had two points, Stuart Skinner conceded four goals and posted a .667 SV%, while Calvin Pickard made 13 saves on one goal conceded with a .928 SV% for the Oilers in the contest.

For the Hurricanes, Chatfield, Jarvis, and Taravainen all scored two points, while goaltenders Pyotr Kochetkov and Antti Raanta ended the contest with a .867 and .875 SV%, respectively.

The Edmonton Oilers next take on the Washington Capitals (10-4-2) on Friday, Nov. 24. The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. ET.