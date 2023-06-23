Has the NHL taken a step backward by banning 'cause-based' jerseys for next season?

The NHL sent shockwaves on Thursday announcing all cause-based jerseys will be banned for the upcoming season.

This past season, several Russian players — and non-Russians — took a stance and opted not to wear Pride jerseys for warmup as NHL teams hosted Pride night. Those players got criticized by the media and fans and it caused an awkward time for teams.

With that, commissioner Gary Bettman decided that all cause-based jerseys will be banned. He told Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in an exclusive interview following the NHL's Board of Governors meeting:

“I’ve suggested that it would be appropriate for clubs not to change their jerseys in warmups because it’s become a distraction and taking away from the fact that all of our clubs in some form or another host nights in honour of various groups or causes, and we’d rather them continue to get the appropriate attention that they deserve and not be a distraction."

Immediately, many fans were upset by the decision and it does seem like the league took a step backward in the decision.

NHL bans cause-based jerseys

Although the focal point of the announcement was the Pride jerseys as several players didn't wear them, it also signals the end of other warmup jerseys being worn.

The NHL's annual Hockey Fights Cancer night will still be happening but warmup jerseys will not be worn and auctioned off for charity. The same goes for Military Night or other holidays like St. Patrick's Day and Lunar New Year.

The news is no doubt disappointing for a lot of fans, particularly for the LGBTQ+ community who got to see their favorite players support them.

Gary Bettman said there were concerns about how people would react but clarified that teams would still host themed nights. The only change would be that teams won't be changing their warmup jerseys for the themed nights as they have been. When asked about the impact of his decision and how the public reception would be, Bettman said:

“I agree those are legitimate concerns. But in the final analysis, all of the emphasis and efforts on the importance of these various causes have been undermined by the distraction of which teams, which players (chose not to wear the jerseys), this way we’re keeping the focus on the game and on these specialty nights we’re going to be focussed on the cause.”

When the NHL made this decision remains uncertain, but many are not happy as it seems to cater to the few players who decided to opt out of certain themed nights, and because of that, it seems like a definitive step back in terms of inclusivity in the league.

