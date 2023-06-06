Sergei Bobrovsky was a key reason for the Florida Panthers to make the Stanley Cup Finals, but the Russian has struggled to perform well.

In the first game, Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 33 saves for a .879 SV%. In Game 2, he was pulled after allowing four goals on 13 shots for a .692 SV%. So, there is no question he has hit a slump at the worst time.

Bobrovsky's struggles are a major surprise as in these playoffs. He was 11-2 with a 2.21 goals against average and .935 save percentage entering the Stanley Cup Finals.

Sergei Bobrovsky's struggles

According to Florida Panthers head coach, Paul Maurice, the blame has to go on to the players for giving up turnovers which are allowing the Vegas Golden Knights to go on odd-man rushes.

Also, the Panthers aren't blocking shots and allowing Vegas to have open looks at the net.

"We've got to block, we've got to get in front of those shots," said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice. “We could be a little better in front of our goaltender, he’s been unbelievable for us. I got him out to keep him rested.”

"The parts of our game that we know we can improve, we're going to have to get to real fast. There's no doubt about that," Maurice added. "We'll have a really simple game plan. I don't think it's about scoring goals in this series. It's about defending the rush, and we weren't great at that tonight."

However, even if Florida does block more shots or defends the rush better, Sergei Bobrovsky did let in a few weak goals that he needs to stop and was stopping in the first three playoff series.

Yet, Bobrovsky has been very inconsistent throughout his tenure with the Florida Panthers, which is why Alex Lyon started the playoffs in net. So, perhaps this is just another slump of his and not due to how Florida is playing.

But, even with the history of Bobrovsky being inconsistent, Paul Maurice has full faith in the goaltender that he will turn it around.

“Of all the people in the room, Sergei would be the one I’m least worried about,” Maurice said. “There’s a bunch of challenges being off nine days and there’s a list of about 10 things that could negatively affect your hockey team. It’s just a fact.”

If the Panthers are going to win the Stanley Cup, Sergei Bobrovsky will need to get out of this slump immediately.

