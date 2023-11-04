"Hate the caps but this is a W" - NHL fans react to T.J. Oshie's decision to embrace neck guards

T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals winger, stood out and donned a neck guard during the team's home game against the New York Islanders on Thursday night. He became the second NHL player to wear a neck guard.

Oshie's choice for protection was a cut-resistant turtleneck from his Warroad Hockey brand.

T.J. Oshie's decision to wear neck guards comes as a response to growing concerns about player safety in the NHL. The league has witnessed several serious injuries over the years, with players suffering from high-stick incidents, collisions, and even skate blade accidents. By embracing neck guards, Oshie aims to set an example and prioritize his safety on the ice.

Let's take a look at how fans reacted to Oshie's move to wear neck guards:

An X (formerly Twitter) user posted:

"I hate the caps but this is a W."

"'I own the company, and I'm pushing my product after somebody got killed on the ice' fixed it!"

"Lmao he's been in the league since 08....And NOW he all of a sudden says this??"

"Let's not forget, Terry sawchuck & others whose neck/body was cut from a skate. It's a dangerous sport & everyone at every age knows this (even parents) when they play. He's just marketing."

"He doesn't have to worry about anything unless there's another murderer on the ice."

"Hockey player dies after having his neck slashed by a stake...Reporter...'So T.J. what made you want to wear a neck guard?'"

"They really need to allow the boys to runs ads on the neck guards. 12 months. 100% global compliance."

"Why didnt he do it earlier?"

"Why this is a big deal is a mystery to me. It's been mandatory in Canada for 30 years."

T.J. Oshie's choice of wearing a neck guard came in the wake of the tragic passing of former Pittsburgh player Adam Johnson.

On October 28, Johnson tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries from a skate laceration while playing in a game for the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers. The match was halted, with the Sheffield Steelers leading 2-1 at the moment of the incident.

T.J. Oshie chips in with an assist in his recent NHL matchup

In a home game against the Devils on Oct 25, 2023, T.J. Oshie contributed an assist, fired two shots on goal, and delivered two hits in a 6-4 victory.

The 2023-24 season has been a challenging start for Oshie, as his assist marked his first point in the campaign. Nevertheless, he remains an active presence on the ice, with 15 shots on net, seven hits, four penalty minutes, a minus-3 rating.

Despite his age of 36, Oshie is anticipated to maintain his role in the middle-six forward group during even-strength play and continue to feature on the top power-play unit.