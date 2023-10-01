"Hate gassing him up": Jack Hughes jokes about hyping up arch rivals New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin's goalie skills

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes recently made an appearance on the popular podcast "32 Thoughts" with hosts Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek. During the interview, Hughes delved into various topics, including the expectations for the Devils in the upcoming season. However, it was a lighthearted moment at the 7:40 mark of the video that caught the attention of fans and hockey enthusiasts.

Elliotte Friedman, one of the podcast's hosts, posed a question to Hughes about the secret behind New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin's remarkable skills between the pipes. In response, Hughes delivered a humorous yet complimentary take on his team's arch-rival goaltender.

"He's so good that sometimes you've just gotta get a puck on net," Hughes quipped, "He's a top 2 goalie in the league in my opinion, him and Vasilevskiy. I hate gassing him up because he's a Ranger too. But, he's a top goalie for sure."

This witty comment by Hughes shows the respect that often exists between players in the NHL, even when they belong to rival teams.

The mention of Andrei Vasilevskiy, the standout goaltender for the Tampa Bay Lightning, alongside Shesterkin in Hughes' estimation underscores the high regard in which these netminders are held within the league.

Both Shesterkin and Vasilevskiy have established themselves as elite goalies, consistently making game-changing saves and contributing significantly to their respective teams' success.

A look at Jack Hughes's NHL career

Hughes, the first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils, has had a remarkable career. He signed a three-year entry-level contract in July 2019 and wasted no time making an impact. Hughes recorded his first NHL point in October 2019, becoming the third-youngest player in franchise history to do so, and followed it up with his first NHL goal two days later.

In November 2021, he signed an eight-year, $64 million contract extension, showing the team's faith in his abilities. Despite a shoulder injury that sidelined him for part of the 2021-22 season, Hughes had a breakout year, making his first NHL All-Star Game appearance and setting career highs in goals and assists.

The 2022-23 season was even more exceptional, with Hughes reaching career highs in goals, assists and points, leading the Devils to a franchise-record 52 wins and securing a playoff spot. His 99 points set a franchise record, and he was nominated for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship.

In the playoffs, Hughes scored his first playoff goal on a penalty shot and helped the Devils eliminate the New York Rangers before they eventually got eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.