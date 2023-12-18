"Hate to see it" - NHL fans react as Ottawa Senators officially part ways with D.J. Smith

The NHL community was abuzz with mixed emotions as the Ottawa Senators fired coach D.J. Smith and assistant Davis Payne on Monday. Senators president of hockey operations and interim general manager Steve Staios announced the coaching changes, with former coach Jacques Martin returning as the interim head coach.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli broke the news on X, writing:

"#Sens have fired coach DJ Smith."

The Sens confirmed the departure, sharing:

Fans took to social media platforms to voice their opinions on the surprising move. One passionate supporter expressed disappointment, posting:

"Wow, a good coach fired because his players are soft. Hate to see it."

Another fan, adopting a realistic outlook, commented:

"Still not making the playoffs."

In contrast, one user pointed out the gradual nature of the decision:

"This was one of the slowest burning firings in recent memory."

As the Ottawa Senators embark on a new coaching era under Jacques Martin, the reactions from fans underscore the passionate and diverse opinions that define the dynamic relationship between teams and their supporters in the NHL. The forthcoming games will be closely watched as fans await the impact of these changes on the team's performance and future prospects.

Why did Ottawa Senators fire coach D.J. Smith?

Finally, the Ottawa Senators announced parting ways with coach D.J. Smith. This decision marks the conclusion of Smith's fifth season as the team's leader. D.J. Smith, a former professional ice hockey player and coach from Canada, struggled to guide the Ottawa Senators to a playoff position throughout his five-year tenure.

Despite the initial optimism surrounding the team's potential, their performance on the ice fell considerably short of expectations, resulting in Ottawa finding themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The team's current season record of 11-15-0 under Smith appears to have been the tipping point leading to this coaching change.

The coaching staff restructuring includes the retention of other members. Notably, former captain and all-time points leader Daniel Alfredsson has joined Martin's staff as an assistant coach. Martin, who originally coached the Senators from 1996 to 2004, boasts a noteworthy 341-255-96 (.562) regular-season record with the franchise.

Returning to the Ottawa bench, Martin will begin his interim coaching role when the team faces the Arizona Coyotes. Alfredsson, a longtime face of the franchise, will assume an on-bench role, marking a significant addition to the coaching staff.

With Martin's extensive coaching history with the Senators, his return signifies a pivotal moment in the team's leadership, aiming to leverage his experience for a successful tenure.