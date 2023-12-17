'Have to fight him 10 times to do that': Trent Frederic reacts to rematch with Jacob Trouba weeks after their scrap

In a gritty showdown at TD Garden, Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic sought retribution against New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. The clash between these two players unfolded after a contentious incident on November 25 in New York. It involved Trouba delivering a headshot to Frederic using his stick. Although the NHL issued a $5,000 fine to Trouba, Frederic was determined to settle the score on the ice.

The recent matchup between the Bruins and the Rangers provided the stage for Trent Frederic's response. Dropping the gloves in a swift altercation, Frederic engaged Trouba in a fight, signaling his refusal to let the earlier incident slide. However, the quick scrap left Frederic unsatisfied as he vocalized the lingering desire for more confrontations with Trouba.

Frederic remarked this after the Bruins' 2-1 overtime loss:

“I try to play hockey, and obviously that was part of it. I could never hit him hard enough as he hit me. So, would have to fight him 10 times to do that. That’s what’s nice about hockey. You can’t do that in other sports.”

Frederic affirmed when questioned about the prospect of multiple rematches:

“Yeah, I would do it. I mean, you can’t hit somebody as hard as you can with a hockey stick as a fist, but you can try. I appreciate him bringing it back up.”

Trent Frederic on wanting to confront Jacob Trouba

Reflecting on his immediate eagerness to confront Jacob Trouba, Trent Frederic revealed,

“Right off the get-go, I think that’s why he didn’t want to fight me because he probably knew it would have everybody jacked up.”

This aggressive approach aligns with the Bruins' homage to the Lunch Pail A.C. era—a period known for its physical and tenacious style of play.

As the regular season progresses, Frederic will have to bide his time until the Bruins face the Rangers again on March 21. The anticipation for a potential rematch is still there, adding excitement to the ongoing rivalry between these two teams.

The drama between Frederic and Trouba shows that the fight is far from over. The passionate and intense nature of hockey is known too well, and this on-ice clash will be alive for some time.