"Have a little bit of respect" - Ex-NHL player Scott Hartnell not impressed with Cutter Gauthier's treatment of Flyers legends

Cutter Gauthier, the former first-round pick, became a topic of discussion on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast when ex-NHL player Scott Hartnell joined as a guest. Hartnell delved into the Philadelphia Flyers' impressive start to the season and touched upon a controversial issue involving Gauthier.

Notably, the Flyers made a move on January 8 by trading Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks. In return, they acquired defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 draft.

During the podcast, Hartnell delved into the rumors surrounding Gauthier's reluctance to sign with the Flyers. Hartnell revealed that the organization was aware of Gauthier's decision since last summer when the player's agent, Kurt Overhardt, instructed them not to engage with Gauthier.

According to Hartnell:

"We knew from probably last summer that he just said no talks. His agent, Kurt overcharge or overhardt, whatever his name is, he just said, don't go see this guy. Don't watch him play. Don't reach out like he's done with you guys."

Whitney humorously remarked:

"They put a restraining order on them."

Hartnell expressed disappointment in Gauthier's lack of respect for the organization and its legendary figures.

Hartnell expressed:

"They set up sharpie and John LeClair, one of the most decorated US hockey players. Everything John LeClair and this young punk is saying, no, I don't want to talk to you. Have a little bit of respect, right in the game of hockey, of your elders."

Scott Hartnell speculates on Cutter Gauthier's discontent with Flyers

Hartnell then speculated about the origins of Cutter Gauthier's apparent discontent, suggesting it might stem from a conversation with Flyers' general manager, Daniel Briere, prior to the world championships. According to Hartnell:

"I think it maybe stemmed from before he went to world championships. He wanted to sign there. And Danny B said, hey, listen, I just got the know the interim tag was off, and he said, well, if I sign you, there's no guarantee that you're going to be on the team. You have to earn it, right? We're not going to give you a spot....."

Hartnell pondered whether this conversation led to Gauthier feeling slighted and ultimately refusing to engage with the organization.

Hartnell remarked:

"I don't know if he just got butt hurt by maybe that conversation and just kind of took it the wrong way and just said, I'm not going to talk to you, But I don't know, I can't imagine my values and the person that I am saying, I don't want to play for that hockey club because they said I can't be on the team or guaranteed a spot, right?"

The former NHL player expressed incredulity at Cutter Gauthier's stance, emphasizing that he couldn't fathom rejecting a team based on the requirement to earn a spot rather than being handed one. He said:

"Wherever team he's probably went has rolled out the red carpet for Cutter Gauthier and the Flyers didn't. They wanted him to earn it. And I think he just kind of took that the wrong way."