"He ended up on his ass in the crease" - NHL analyst weighs in on Corey Perry's Oilers debut

The Edmonton Oilers recently signed veteran forward Corey Perry to a one-year deal, adding depth and experience to their lineup. Perry, who joined the team for the remainder of the season, made his debut in the Oilers' recent 4-1 victory against the Nashville Predators.

The Got Yer Back Podcast, featuring hosts Rishaug, Brown & Strudwick, dedicated a segment to discuss Perry's impact. The analysts unanimously praised Perry's contributions to the third line, highlighting his unique combination of skills and veteran savvy.

Rob Brown noted Perry's distinctive qualities, stating,

"He's got third line legs, but he still has a first line brain."

The analysts acknowledged Perry's immediate impact on the team's energy and speed, especially during Oiler's 16th game of their winning streak.

Ryan Rishaug emphasized Perry's role in bringing Stanley Cup pedigree, physicality and veteran leadership to the Oilers. He said,

"In the middle of this 16 game heater they had Dylan Holloway and increased the speed and the energy level in their lineup. They had Corey Perry. They get Stanley cup pedigree and physicality and this sage veteran. I love the fact that on his very first shift he ended up on his ass in the crease and a scrum ensued. He's going to drag people into the fight."

Jason Strudwick, who played against Perry in his career, highlighted Perry's annoying yet effective playing style. Strudwick pointed out,

"He's annoying just by his very nature looking at his face and I played against him, he was annoying looking at him as an opponent. Now on the odors, he's annoying. He just has that face."

Rob Brown echoed the sentiment, stating,

"I thought Corey Perry was excellent in the game. He didn't look out of place at all."

Brown commended Perry's performance, particularly his involvement in front of the net, contributing to the team's success during the winning streak.

Jason Strudwick on Corey Perry's veteran presence for Oilers

Corey Perry's veteran presence, combined with his on-ice skills, has elevated the team's dynamics, making the bottom six look significantly different without compromising the team's winning streak.

Jason Strudwick said,

"Just that veteran kind of savy that he has and brings to a line of two guys that really have none of that. If this is indeed the third line, their bottom six looks massively different and it hasn't cost them a dime in assets."

As the Edmonton Oilers continue their successful run, Perry's addition appears to be a strategic move that is already paying off.