"He got treated like a regular person" - NHL fans not convinced over dramatic injury report around Coyotes player

The recent incident with Juuso Valimaki, a defenseman for the Arizona Coyotes, has ignited a debate among NHL fans and raised serious questions about how injured players are treated.

During a game against the Dallas Stars on November 14, Valimaki suffered an injury when he was hit by a powerful slapshot. The injury was so substantial that immediate medical attention was necessary.

However, things took a turn when Valimaki arrived at a Dallas hospital. Despite his condition, with blood on his face, a hole in his mouth and significant internal bleeding, he was advised to find accommodation at a hotel and return in the morning due to the hospital prioritizing more critical trauma cases.

"He got treated like a regular person."

The response from the hospital staff has left NHL fans unconvinced and worried about the protocols in place for injured players.

It has been concerning for fans and the NHL community that Valimaki had to advocate for his care along with his wife and a Coyotes team employee. The situation brings attention to a flaw in the system that should prioritize players' well-being.

Coyotes star Juuso Valimaki’s treatment

The situation was resolved once the NHL Players Association stepped in and helped arrange the required treatment for Valimaki. After enduring a five-hour wait, he eventually received 55 stitches to close the wound, which involved a fractured bone and the loss of three teeth.

The doctor later revealed that if the Coyotes player had followed the advice given by the hospital, he would have had asphyxiation from his blood.

The NHLPA has acknowledged its investigation with the NHL concerning this incident, but the NHL has not made any statement on the same. Daily Faceoff, closely monitoring this incident, has chosen to protect its sources' anonymity due to the nature of Valimaki’s medical treatment.

Undoubtedly, the incident serves as a reminder of the necessity to review existing protocols for caring for injured NHL players while they're on away games.