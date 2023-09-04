"He hates Detroit": NHL fans react to Patrick Kane's rumored interest in joining Alex DeBrincat in The Motor City

This NHL offseason, speculation runs rampant for Patrick Kane, and fans are always quick to chime in with their opinions and reactions to the latest rumors. Recently, John Dietz of the Daily Herald reported an intriguing update regarding Patrick Kane's potential desire to reunite with former teammate Alex DeBrincat, possibly with the Detroit Red Wings.

Dietz tweeted,

"Watch for Patrick Kane to sign with the Detroit Red Wings. Someone who knows Kane very well said Kane told him he wanted to follow Alex DeBrincat if/when he was able. Of course, there has to be mutual interest, so we'll see if Detroit extends an olive branch ..."

This news sparked reactions from NHL fans on social media, offering a glimpse into the passionate discussions surrounding the league's hottest topics.

One fan's response on Twitter was succinct and to the point:

"Hahaha, ya, good try; he hates Detroit and the Red Wings no shot."

Well, this is true as, in an interview back in 2009, Kane had said,

"Living in Detroit, I actually hated the Red Wings, hated the Pistons, hated all the Detroit teams."

Another fan dismissed the rumor with a touch of humor:

"Bluds just waffling at this point."

One fan highlighted concerns about Kane's character and defensive abilities:

"Yzerman isn't going to extend an olive branch to a dude with his character issues and complete lack of defensive awareness."

Patrick's potential move to the Detroit Red Wings is another hot topic that has generated passionate reactions and debates among fans.

As the offseason unfolds and the NHL gears up for the upcoming season, fans are all hyped up, offering their insights and opinions on the evolving landscape of the league.

Prospect of Patrick Kane joining the the Detroit Red Wings

Currently, Kane remains one of the most talented unrestricted free agents available in the NHL market. His next destination remains uncertain as he continues his recovery from offseason hip surgery.

Nevertheless, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon, as Kane recently shared that he has returned to the ice, where he's skating and feeling healthy. This positive development indicates that a decision regarding his future team may be forthcoming.

The idea of Kane potentially joining the Detroit Red Wings is an appealing prospect. The team possesses a substantial amount of salary cap space, which could facilitate such a move.

Additionally, Kane has the opportunity to rekindle his on-ice chemistry with Alex DeBrincat, a partnership that previously yielded remarkable results during their shared tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks. This adds an intriguing layer to this ongoing rumor.