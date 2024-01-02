"He was a hockey-first athlete" - NHL fans left impressed with Michigan's JJ McCarthy following Stanley Cup admission and Rose Bowl win

Michigan star quarterback JJ McCarthy has caught the attention of NHL fans after leading the Wolverines to the national championship game.

As the top-ranked team secured a 27-20 Rose Bowl victory over Alabama in overtime on Monday, McCarthy made a beeline across the field to retrieve the coveted rose, emphasizing its significance to him.

When questioned by a reporter about the urgency to obtain the rose, McCarthy drew a parallel to hockey superstitions, explicitly referencing the Stanley Cup tradition.

"You know, this game just means so much to me," JJ McCarthy said. "And I have superstition. Like back in hockey, how they do it, the Stanley Cup. And I didn't touch it all week, and I just was waiting for this moment to put in my mouth."

The video, posted by an enthusiastic fan on r/hockey Reddit, captures the postgame moment from Monday, where he made the Stanley Cup statement.

"Michigan QB JJ McCarthy is a big hockey guy," the Reddit post reads.

This revelation sparked a wave of reactions from NHL enthusiasts who were quick to express their admiration for the multi-talented athlete:

"They mentioned he was a hockey-first athlete, talented kid!"

In addition, fans couldn't help but comment on McCarthy's quintessential quarterback appearance and name.

"This guy is the most quarterback-looking quarterback with the most quarterback name I've seen in a while," a Redditor wrote.

Even fans of rival teams showed their respect for McCarthy's performance on the field. A user admitted:

"I'm a Bama guy but damn did the kid play good. Respect to Michigan."

JJ McCarthy's genuine love for hockey has impressed NHL fans. He grew up in Illinois and is a Chicago Blackhawks fan. As the online community continued to applaud his skills, McCarthy's unexpected connection to hockey indeed turned out to be interesting.

Highlights of JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines Rose Bowl game

The Michigan Wolverines triumphed over the Alabama Crimson Tide in a thrilling, high-stakes matchup. The first quarter showcased both teams exchanging touchdowns, with Jase McClellan's 34-yard run for Alabama and JJ McCarthy's 8-yard pass to Blake Corum for Michigan, leaving the score tied at 7-7.

McCarthy continued to make an impact in the second quarter with a 38-yard pass to Tyler Morris, though the extra point was unsuccessful. Alabama responded with a 50-yard field goal from Will Reichard just before halftime, narrowing Michigan's lead to 13-10.

The fourth quarter saw Alabama regain the lead with McClellan's 3-yard run and Reichard's 52-yard field goal. However, Michigan rallied, forcing overtime with Roman Wilson's 4-yard reception. In a dramatic conclusion, Blake Corum's 17-yard run secured a 27-20 victory for the Wolverines.

The top-ranked Michigan will now face the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the national championship game.