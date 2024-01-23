"He can't keep this up": Hockey analyst douses Auston Matthews' chances of scoring 70 goals in 2023-24 NHL season

Auston Matthews is making quite a splash in this exciting NHL season. He's scoring goal after goal, thrilling hockey audiences with his amazing offensive skills. Right now, he's a key player for the Toronto Maple Leafs and is set to do something not many have: score 70 goals in one season. But will Matthews be the one to end a 30-year wait and make his mark in the record books?

In a recent segment of TSN's Hot or Not, hockey analyst Mike Johnson weighed in on Auston Matthews' chances, providing a measured perspective on the ambitious milestone.

Johnson acknowledged Matthews' exceptional talent, noting his impressive first-half performance, which included multiple hat tricks. However, he tempered expectations, stating,

"I'm gonna say 'Not,' unfortunately."

Johnson elaborated on his reasoning, citing the inevitable challenges that lie ahead for Matthews and the Maple Leafs as the season progresses.

"It's going to get tighter, it's going to get a little harder to score as they (Leafs) go down the stretch. As good as he is, he can't keep this up quite the same extent for the rest of the year," Johnson explained.

Despite his cautious outlook, Johnson acknowledged Matthews' undeniable skill and predicted a remarkable achievement nonetheless.

"He's gonna get in the 60s, he's gonna set the new franchise record for the Leafs, but he's not gonna get to 70."

As Auston Matthews continues to dominate the score sheet, the hockey world watches with bated breath, witnessing whether he can defy the odds and rewrite the record books in the current NHL season.

While Mike Johnson's predictions suggest caution, it's worth noting that Matthews is currently on pace to score 69 goals, according to ESPN. Time will reveal whether he can go beyond this impressive milestone.

Auston Matthews' MVP Pursuit and Maple Leafs' Struggles

As Auston Matthews continues his remarkable season, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves navigating a crucial juncture. Matthews, a front-runner for both the Hart Trophy and the Rocket Richard Trophy, has been instrumental in the team's success, contributing 38 goals in just 44 games.

His exceptional performance, representing 27% of the Leafs' total goals since December 1, underscores his pivotal role.

Matthews' scoring prowess draws attention to the team's dependence on him. When reliable players like William Nylander and John Tavares struggle to score, the Leafs need to look at diversifying their offense.

As Matthews pushes for the rare 70-goal mark, decisions around player lineups and tactics need to be made to support the team's playoff hopes.

Poll : Will Auston Matthews score 70 goals this season? Yes No 0 votes