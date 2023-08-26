"He'll make his own decisions" - Auston Matthews finally comments on William Nylander's Leafs future

Recently, the hockey world received a glimpse into the thoughts of one of the key figures in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, Auston Matthews, regarding his teammate William Nylander's future with the team.

Matthews' comments shed light on the ongoing contract negotiations and the hopes he holds for his fellow player's tenure in Toronto.

In a statement that showed both optimism and respect for Nylander's perspectives, Matthews remarked,

"I hope everything works out. I'm sure it will. He's obviously his own man, and he'll make his own decisions, and I hope he's a Maple Leaf for a really long time as well."

These words also show the unpredictable nature of contract negotiations, and it confirms that Nylander's future with the Maple Leafs is still looming in doubt.

General Manager Brad Treliving also shared his perspective on the negotiations, offering an encouraging update on the situation. Treliving acknowledged Nylander's exceptional talent and emphasized the team's desire to retain its star players.

Treliving stated, hinting at the ongoing discussions aimed at securing Nylander's future as a Maple Leaf:

"William’s a terrific player. You want to keep your stars. We have time"

The reported contractual aspirations of Nylander have been a topic of intrigue and speculation. Sources indicate that Nylander is seeking a new contract exceeding $10 million in annual value. However, the financial reality of the situation suggests that accommodating another multi-million dollar deal might pose a challenge for the Maple Leafs.

William Nylander's due raise and Matthews' new contract

As it stands, Nylander is due for a well-deserved raise, while the team aims to strike a balance between rewarding their players' contributions and managing the salary cap. The Maple Leafs are reportedly looking to secure Nylander's services with a contract of around $9 million per year. Despite Nylander's outstanding performance in recent years, he's earning less than players like Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares.

Speaking of Auston Matthews, his own contract situation is not far from the spotlight. With one year remaining on his current five-year, $58.195 million contract, Matthews has cemented his place as one of the league's premier talents. His $13.25 million cap hit, set to be the highest in the league by 2024-25, reflects his exceptional performance on the ice.

Matthews' consistent ability to reach the 40-goal milestone for four consecutive years, culminating in a remarkable 60-goal and 106-point campaign in 2021-22, solidified his status as a player deserving of such a cap hit.

Looking ahead, Matthews' commitment to the Maple Leafs until 2027-28 assures fans of his presence as a cornerstone of the team.