"He lost 8-1 tonight!" - NHL fans left trolling Connor Bedard despite sensational start to rookie campaign as Blackhawks end 2023 with defeat

Connor Bedard had a sensational start to his rookie campaign. However, he faced mixed reactions from NHL fans as the Chicago Blackhawks concluded their 2023 season with a defeat. The NHL recently highlighted Bedard's remarkable achievements in his rookie campaign on its official X account.

The NHL's post on X shared a video that encapsulated Bedard's exceptional performance. It emphasized that despite playing only 36 games, he finished with the most points among rookies since January 1, 2023. The league expressed excitement about what the future holds for the young talent in the upcoming year, 2024.

However, not all NHL fans were on the celebratory bandwagon. Some fans responded to the video post on X, providing varying perspectives on Bedard's sensational start to his rookie campaign.

One critical fan pointed out specific statistics:

"And tonight was a -3 and a -19 for the season... why not brag about that since you love bragging about anything he ever does. I'm sure that -19 is probably tops for all of last year rookies."

Another fan expressed disappointment with a recent game result:

"And he lost 8-1 tonight!"

One fan questioned the criteria for considering a player as a rookie:

"What rookie that played in January 2023 would still be considered a rookie this season?"

A fan found the statistical comparison to be unusual:

"So he has more than all the rookies last year playing in a few more but less meaningful games last year? What an odd stat..."

Connor Bedard is critical of his risky play

In Friday's game against the Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks' rising star, Connor Bedard, attempted a risky poke check on Roope Hintz during a crucial play. He aimed to prevent a potential breakaway and secure victory, but it backfired as Hintz skillfully evaded, leading to a late-game goal for the Stars.

In a Sunday pre-game interview, Bedard admitted his mistake and expressed regret:

"Yeah, like you said, tried to get the puck. That was a dumb play. Dumb play by me. Probably not the right situation. So I learned from it."

Reflecting on the incident, he recognized the need to adjust his approach:

"I mean, for sure, go for it sometimes. But obviously, it was (Hintz). What my angle was coming in, I'm probably not going to get that puck, just with his reach and the way to bring it out. So I should play it safe there."

Bedard's openness about learning from the experience highlights his commitment to growth and adaptability on the NHL stage.