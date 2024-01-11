"He should be making $250 million" - Paul Bissonnette voices his support for introduction of franchise tags in NHL

In Thursday's episode of the popular "Spittin Chiclets" podcast, co-host Paul Bissonnette expressed his support for introducing franchise tags in the NHL. The conversation drew parallels to the NBA and emphasized star players' impact on the league's success.

Bissonnette referenced the influence of players like LeBron James in the NBA, suggesting that top-tier NHL players, such as Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, deserve a more substantial share of the revenue generated by the league.

"Remember when LeBron was making 50 million, and he was carrying the league?" Paul Bissonnette said. "He kind of still is. He should be making 250,000,000 based on what these franchises value and the people tuning in because of certain players. The same goes for McDavid. The same goes for Matthews and then a handful of guys as far as who's carrying it all."

Bissonnette's co-host Ryan Whitney said:

"After the season was canceled and when the cap came in. What has happened is unfair to players in a sense that it makes them look like the bad guys."

Paul Bissonnette then highlighted the potential for a closer relationship between the league's top players and the commissioner, akin to the NBA model where the commish consults with key players like LeBron James.

"That's what I'm saying. We've been psychologically programmed for that to happen," Bissonnette said. "The next CBA wit, if I am Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews. Get the f**king dogs in there, buddy. When Adam Silver (Commissioner of the NBA) has stuff he wants to talk about, he'll call LeBron and consult.

"That's from what I hear. I might be completely speaking off the cuff here. I feel like there should be a relationship like that between the commissioner and the top dog players."

Paul Bissonnette suggests a measure for making franchise tag possible in the NHL

Ryan Whitney added his perspective, acknowledging the challenge of convincing owners to agree to such measures, as they typically prioritize their interests.

Paul Bissonnette proposed a nuanced approach, suggesting that along with franchise tags, the players could receive additional concessions.

"I understand, but I think that we're at a place where there can be a smart give back here," Bissonnette said. "Like, maybe as part of that package is being the franchise tag, it's like maybe there's a little bit more access to be had. I don't know. Like escrow? No, I don't think we need escrow.

"You know what would be a nice legacy play for the owners? Maybe provide insurance for everybody who played. And what would the cost of that be? Claw that back a little bit. Maybe they do get this franchise tag, but there's more there to give back, especially to the players that are growing the game."

While acknowledging the traditional resistance from NHL team owners, Paul Bissonnette urged a strategic approach to create a win-win situation.