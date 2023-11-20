'He was practicing autographs': Brad Marchand's father gives a snippet of Bruins captain's amazing childhood anecdote

In a heartwarming revelation shared by Brad Marchand's father, Kevin Marchand, hockey enthusiasts catch a glimpse into the childhood aspirations of the Boston Bruins' star left winger and captain.

The elder Marchand, himself an enforcer during his junior ice hockey years, played a pivotal role in guiding his children in the pursuit of their hockey dreams.

Through a snippet shared by Marina Maher of Barstool Sports on Twitter, Kevin Marchand sheds light on a particularly endearing childhood anecdote featuring his son.

"Hi, my name is Kevin Marchand, Brad Marchand’s dad. Fun fact about Brad is when he was about ten years old, he was practicing autographing his name on a page, a piece of paper, and he had his name written all across the page three times, written across every line."

The story paints a vivid picture of a young Brad Marchand, already dreaming big and displaying the determination that would later propel him to become the captain of the Boston Bruins.

"And we said, what are you doing, Brad? He said, I'm practicing my autograph for when I make it to the NHL. So it was pretty cool. We still have that page actually. Thanks.'"

Kevin Marchand's reminiscence unveils not only Brad's early commitment to his hockey dreams but also the unwavering support and guidance provided by his family.

Where did the NHL star Brad Marchand start playing hockey?

Born on May 11, 1988, in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, Brad Marchand is a prominent Canadian ice hockey player and the current alternate captain for the Boston Bruins in the NHL.

His introduction to the sport occurred at the age of two in Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia. Marchand, the eldest of Kevin and Lynn Marchand's four children, hails from a family with a hockey legacy, notably his father's aggressive playing style during junior ice hockey, where he engaged in 40 fights within a 40-game span at one point.

From a young age, Marchand adopted an assertive playing style, incorporating fighting into his games around the age of 13 as an outlet for his abundant energy. Childhood temper issues prompted him to enroll in anger management classes during adolescence.

As he progressed in his hockey career, Marchand sought the guidance of a sports psychologist to address on-ice frustrations.

Selected by the Boston Bruins in the third round, 71st overall, in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Marchand has emerged as a pivotal player for the team.

His contributions played a crucial role in the Bruins' victory in the 2011 Stanley Cup, and he has also represented Canada in various international tournaments.