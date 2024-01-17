"He's delusional": Mitch Marner's alarming post-game comment outrages Leafs fans

Leafs fans fe­lt a jolt after Mitch Marner's remarks at the­ end of the Toronto Maple Le­afs' game. They lost 4-2 against the Edmonton Oile­rs. The fans were shocke­d because, surprisingly, Marner staye­d hopeful. This happened e­ven after the te­am blew a 2-0 lead and faced an all-time­ low - their 11th straight loss.

Marner, who was elevated to Auston Matthews' right wing in a strategic lineup change, dismissed any signs of frustration within the team. In a post-game interview, he stated,

"We gotta ignore what everyone else says. We know we're a great hockey team. We show up every night. I mean, this last four games that we've had leads, we've played some awesome hockey, some great hockey."

The comments sparked outrage among Leafs fans, who expected a sense of accountability and urgency from the players. Marner's seemingly dismissive attitude towards the team's struggles, especially blowing leads in the last four games, left fans questioning the players' commitment and awareness of the situation.

While Marner's confidence in the team's abilities is admirable, many fans feel it is essential for the players to acknowledge the issues at hand, especially in the midst of a challenging stretch. The Leafs, who inserted Bobby McMann and Mark Giordano into the lineup for this game, are searching for solutions to overcome their defensive vulnerabilities.

Mitch Marner's season of consistency and milestones in Maple Leafs journey

Mitch Marner's current season has seen him maintain his consistent and impactful play for the Toronto Maple Leafs. With 18 goals and 29 assists in 42 games, Marner's performance, while deemed average considering his exceptional standards, underscores his importance on the ice.

In 2015, Marner was chose­n as the fourth draft pick. This player possesse­s both talent and determination, bringing to mind the­ great Doug Gilmour from the Maple Le­afs. Marner respects Gilmour gre­atly and even wore his No. 93 whe­n he played in the OHL.

Marner's journey with the Leafs has been marked by impressive milestones, including making the NHL All-Rookie team in 2016-17 and contributing significantly to the team's postseason appearances. The 2021-22 season saw Marner tally 97 points in 72 games, playing a vital role in setting team records for wins and points.