"He's your dog" - Sidney Crosby has an awkward moment with Nathan MacKinnon after failing to recognize Mitch Marner

Sidney Crosby had an awkward moment with Nathan MacKinnon while playing a "guess the player" card game, which was both surprising and humorous.

Crosby chose a Mitch Marner card to guess, but he did not know, so MacKinnon tried to help "Sid the Kid" by dropping some hints. Colorado's star first hinted to Crosby that you've recently become a close friend, and the three-time Stanley Cup winner responded with Ovi.

The guess was incorrect and MacKinnon offered another hint of right winger, to which Sidney Crosby replied, "P.K." It was an unexpected and funny one from Sid, though.

At last, Crosby finally recognizes the man behind the card as Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, to which Nathan MacKinnon responds amusingly, "Yeah, he's your dog."

“He’s your dog” Nate MacKinnon about Sidney Crosby and Mitch Marners friendship"

Sidney Crosby's heroics rallied the Penguins to their first win of the season

After suffering a crushing 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at home in the season opener, the Pittsburgh Penguins bounced back with a thumping 4-0 on-road victory over the Washington Capitals on Friday.

The Penguins dominated the game completely. They had 35 shots on goal and won 55% of face-offs, compared to the Caps' 19 and 45%, respectively. Crosby's goal streak continued, with two more in the game, bringing his season's tally to three.

Recently acquired Reilly Smith from the Vegas Golden Knights also scored his debut goal, while veteran Evgeni Malkin was another contributor to the Penguins' 4-0 win. Meanwhile, Tristan Jerry made a great comeback from his last performance and ended the game against the Capitals with 100% SV.

Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins next play the Calgary Flames at home on Saturday, October 14. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.