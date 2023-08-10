"He's an elite hater, my GOAT" - Erik Haula's specially requested 'Canes suck' has NHL fans in splits

In a lighthearted twist at Da Beauty League, an unexpected star emerged as the mastermind behind Erik Haula's infamous "Canes Suck" bracelet. The identity behind this witty piece of fan art has been revealed – a devoted New Jersey Devils fan who was generously gifting personalized bracelets to players.

The story unfolded when Haula approached the fan with a unique request for a bracelet adorned with the bold declaration, "Canes Suck." The fan, who holds a strong allegiance to the Devils, admitted that such a bracelet wasn't readily available but promised to craft one herself.

NHL fans took to Twitter with a mix of amusement and camaraderie following the revelation of the mastermind. One said:

"Haula is an elita hater, my goat"

Here are some top Twitter reactions:

m 🧚🏼‍♀️ @spelunky_ @DaBeautyLeague haula is an elite hater. my goat

PhoniK @kmellin1 @DaBeautyLeague I’m a Canes fan and this is funny, the sport needs more stuff like this. He has embraced his villain arc against the Canes and we get to boo him every time he is in PNC arena

Trav @wtraviso @DaBeautyLeague I respect that he’s embraced his villain arc.

maggie @maggkilfeather @DaBeautyLeague The fact that this was a special request from Haula is sending me to the MOOOON that’s just too good

2SarahJ @TwoSarahJ @DaBeautyLeague that is top tier hater energy



Haula is my king

The incident highlights the camaraderie and banter that often characterizes the NHL fanbase. Haula's playful jab at the Carolina Hurricanes added a touch of humor to the league's off-season event, sparking laughter among fellow players and fans alike.

This amusing anecdote is a testament to the playful spirit that fans bring to the game, even during the offseason. As the NHL community eagerly anticipates the upcoming season, it's moments like these that remind us of the unique connections between players and fans that make hockey an unforgettable experience.

Devils lock in Erik Haula with 3-year, $9.45m contract extension

The New Jersey Devils have secured Erik Haula for the next three years with a contract worth $9.45 million.

Erik Haula, a versatile left winger and center, quickly became a vital asset to the Devils after his acquisition from the Boston Bruins in the 2022 offseason. Despite being on an expiring contract, Haula expressed his strong desire to remain with the team throughout the season.

The 32-year-old veteran brought significant value to the Devils' offense with his team-friendly one-year, $2.4 million deal. Although his initial scoring took time to pick up momentum, he ended the regular season with 14 goals and 41 points. He also contributed four goals and six points in the playoffs as the Devils celebrated their first playoff appearance in five years.

Under the new contract, Haula is set to earn $3.9 million in 2023-24, followed by $3.15 million in 2024-25 and $2.4 million in 2025-26. General manager Tom Fitzgerald expressed his satisfaction with Haula's integral role in the team's progress, emphasizing his contribution across various aspects of the game.

In his 11-year career spanning various teams, Erik Haula has accumulated 281 points in 614 games. His journey started as a seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2009 NHL draft. This new contract solidifies his commitment to the Devils and the team's ongoing development.