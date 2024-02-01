"He’s far better than Goodell and Silver" - NHL fans share mixed feelings over as Gary Bettman completes 31 years as league commissioner

Gary Bettman has completed an impressive 31 years at the helm of the NHL and the sentiments among fans are undeniably mixed. The milestone was highlighted by "Spittin' Chiclets" in a post on X, sparking a range of reactions from the passionate hockey community.

Expand Tweet

One fan acknowledged Bettman's tenure with a nuanced perspective, stating:

"He’s not perfect. Far from it. That being said? He’s far better than Goodell and Silver."

Expand Tweet

However, not all fans were as generous in their assessments. Another hockey enthusiast remarked:

"31 years of lockouts, Sketchers, and fighting to keep the Yotes in Arizona. What a run. Suck it, Gary."

Expand Tweet

A more provocative claim emerged in another fan's statement:

"And since then he has decreed that no Canadian team shall win a cup."

Expand Tweet

A critical fan expressed a categorical opinion, asserting:

"And he’s done nothing but make the NHL worse!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gary Bettman, an American sports executive who took on the role of League commissioner on February 1, 1993, has undoubtedly shaped the league during his three-decade-long tenure.

2024 NHL All-Star Game at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is scheduled at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, home to Maple Leafs, on February 2 and 3. Canadian viewers can enjoy the event on CBC and Sportsnet in English, while French-speaking audiences can tune in to TVA Sports. Digital streaming options are available on Sportsnet.

In the United States, ABC will broadcast the All-Star Game, while ESPN will cover the Skills Competition, with online streaming accessible on ESPN+.

The All-Star Game brings back the "fantasy draft" format and features the popular three-on-three gameplay. The roster formation involves a two-stage process, initially with the league selecting 32 players, followed by fan voting for the remaining 12. On February 1, four players will be chosen as captains, adding anticipation to the upcoming draft.

Toronto's significance as the host city is notable, marking the ninth occurrence of an All-Star Game and the second time Scotiabank Arena will host the event.

NHL All-Star ticket info

Hockey fans can acquire tickets on ticketmaster.com, with pricing commencing at $44 to $74 for February 1, $154 to $588+ for February 2, and $181 to $882+ for February 3.

For a more enhanced fan experience, there is the choice to invest in the Official Ticket Package, available at nhlexperiences.com, featuring All-Star Game tickets within a range of $1,599 to $2,999.