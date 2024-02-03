"He's getting the Make-a-Wish treatment" - NHL fans react as Justin Bieber wows crowd with his skills ahead of 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Pop sensation Justin Bieber showcased his skills on the ice ahead of the much-anticipated 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena. The inclusion of Bieber added a touch of glamour to the event, with Team Matthews, representing the Toronto Maple Leafs, featuring Bieber as their celebrity captain alongside captain Auston Matthews and co-captain Morgan Reilly.

NHL Network gave fans a sneak peek into Bieber's on-ice preparations by sharing a clip on X (formerly Twitter). The video captured Bieber engaged in puck shooting. The caption accompanying the clip reads:

"@justinbieber getting loose 👀,"

The reactions from NHL fans flooded in, reflecting a mix of amusement and enthusiasm.

One fan couldn't help but comment on the star treatment Bieber was receiving:

"Biebs getting the Make a Wish treatment. What a league."

Another fan took note of Bieber's skills, praising his wrist shot with a positive remark:

"Good wrister by The Biebs. He’s comfortable out there on the ice. He’s been there before."

However, not all reactions were unanimously positive, as one fan humorously expressed their plea for a break from unexpected celebrity appearances, writing:

"Lord…. I’ll never complain about seeing Taylor Swift so much again….just make it stop please."

Justin Bieber at the 2024 Honda/Rogers NHL All-Star Game

Justin Bieber took center stage at the 2024 Honda/Rogers NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, making a striking fashion entrance. The pop singer, donning a vibrant pink oversized jacket adorned with light pink polka dots, made a bold statement as he graced the Scotiabank Arena.

As the celebrity captain for Team Matthews, Bieber's fashion brand, "drew house," played a role in designing this year's All-Star Game jerseys.

Post-arrival, Justin Bieber engaged with his Team Matthews teammates in the locker room, sharing laughs with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner during pregame rituals. Marner even dubbed Bieber's outfit a "winning jacket" in a Maple Leafs' video.

Later, Justin Bieber switched into the blue Team Matthews jersey and laced up his skates, joining his team on the ice for warmups. Despite the focus on having fun, Team Matthews carries a competitive spirit into the game.

Team Matthews

William Nylander (F) Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner (F) Toronto Maple Leafs

Jake Oettinger (G) Dallas Stars

Clayton Keller (F) Arizona Coyotes

Mathew Barzal (F) New York Islanders

Igor Shesterkin (G) New York Rangers

Filip Forsberg (F) Nashville Predators

Alex DeBrincat (F) Detroit Red Wings

Vincent Trocheck (F) New York Rangers