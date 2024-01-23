“He’s going to bring passion" - Patrick Roy's former teammate believes NHL legend has what it takes to flourish with Islanders

Homecoming beckons on the horizon as Hall of Famer Patrick Roy returns to Montreal, only this time behind the visitor's bench come Thursday, January 25.

Patrick Roy will be hoping to receive a warm welcome at the iconic Center Bell stadium when the New York Islanders take on the Montreal Canadiens.

The four-time Stanley Cup winner made a winning start to his managerial career with a 3-2 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on January 21.

Former teammate and old friend Ray Bourque, in a conversation with Dave Stubbs (NHL coloumnist) had high regards towards Patrick Roy, saying:

"He’s going to bring passion, just that winning attitude, to the Islanders."

Sharing his thoughts on Roy returning to the NHL, he said:

“Patrick in the NHL, in any capacity, is a plus for the League. Especially being who he is and what he’s accomplished in Montreal (Stanley Cup victories in 1986 and 1993), being a French-Canadian, they’ll welcome him back and make him feel very, very special. It's going to be a fun night.”

Bourque played two seasons alongside Roy (1999-00,2000-01), winning the Stanley Cup in the latter for the Colorado Avelanche.

Borque details what the Islanders fans can expect from Patrick Roy this season?

Taking over mid-season is always a difficult task. According to Bourque, Islanders fans' can expect Roy to demand accountability from his players.

"He wants you to play hard and to play with passion. He’s not asking you to do something he wasn’t doing 24/7 as a player. The accountability… your personal expectations and also having it become the team’s expectations."

Following the win against Dallas Stars, the Islanders will take on the Vegas Golden Knights on January 23 in a home fixture. It will precede the trip to Montreal for Roy's men, where they will face his old team in the Canadiens.