"He's gone at the deadline": Steven Stamkos' open net miss has Lightning falls trolling captain's future in Tampa

Steven Stamkos' open-net miss during the Tampa Bay Lightning's 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday left fans trolling the Bolts captain for failing to capitalize on an easy opportunity to burry the puck back into the net.

This was the second defeat for the Lightning on their road trip to the West, after falling to the Colorado Avalanche in their previous matchup.

The Bolts had some great chances against the Coyotes, but couldn't capitalize on all of them and ended the game by scoring only one goal.

Fans were left unimpressed with Stamkos' performance on the night and his missed open-net goal opportunity, as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their opinions. Many ruled him out of receiving a new contract extension after the miss.

One tweeted:

"He knows he's gone at the deadline."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Steven Stamkos contract extension standoff takes new twist as Tampa Bay Lightning GM provides updated timeline

Steven Stamkos and Lightning face another road defeat to Coyotes

On Tuesday, the Arizona Coyotes (10-2-9) hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) at Mullett Arena. Arizona thwarted the Bolts with a convincing 3-1 victory.

In the first period, at 3:21, Michael Carcone put the Coyotes up 1-0 after scoring a wrist-shot goal off Michael Kesselring and Alex Kerfoot's assists from the right face-off circle.

In the second period, Travis Boyd made it 2-0 for the Coyotes at the 5:42 mark after converting the assists from Josh Brown and Connor Ingram for a wrist-shot goal from the circle. With less than four minutes remaining before the end of the second, Brayden Point's only goal put the Lightning on board and cut the Coyotes' lead to 2-1.

At the 7:22 mark of the third period, Carcone scored his second goal of the night and guided the Arizona Coyotes to an emphatic home win over the Lightning. Connor Ingram was exceptional between the pipes for the Coyotes, as he made 30 saves, posting a .968 SV%.

Steven Stamkos and the Lightning will next host the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.