"He's a Hero" - Jake Oettinger nearly shuts out Seattle Kraken and Stars fans are elated

Jake Oettinger delivered a masterclass performance in game seven of the second round against the Seattle Kraken, propelling the Dallas Stars to the Western Conference finals in 2023 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Oettinger nearly shut out the Kraken at home in a dominant performance, proving to be the backbone of the Stars' success.

Dallas Stars fans react to Jake Oettinger's dominating performance in game seven of the second round to send the Stars to the Western Conference Final

Dallas Nation @TheDallasNation @DallasStars



4 WINS AWAY FROM THE STANLEY CUP FINAL



JOB IS NOT FINISHED



STILL UNFINISHED BUSINESS LEFT! @budlight PACK YOUR BAGS WE ARE GOING TO VEGAS!!!4 WINS AWAY FROM THE STANLEY CUP FINALJOB IS NOT FINISHEDSTILL UNFINISHED BUSINESS LEFT! @DallasStars @budlight PACK YOUR BAGS WE ARE GOING TO VEGAS!!! 4 WINS AWAY FROM THE STANLEY CUP FINALJOB IS NOT FINISHED STILL UNFINISHED BUSINESS LEFT!

anna korbel @annakorbel5 @DallasStars @budlight Almost had the shutout, but game 7 Otter still showed up tonight!!!! Hell yeah boys let’s win it all!!!! @DallasStars @budlight Almost had the shutout, but game 7 Otter still showed up tonight!!!! Hell yeah boys let’s win it all!!!!

cole @colemiills @DallasStars @budlight not a stars fan. jake oettinger with one of the best rebound performances i’ve seen. hats off @DallasStars @budlight not a stars fan. jake oettinger with one of the best rebound performances i’ve seen. hats off

In a game where the stakes were high and the pressure was immense, Jake Oettinger rose to the occasion and played a flawless game. He made 21 saves on the night, shutting down nearly every opportunity that the Kraken tried to create.

Oettinger's performance was not only a testament to his own skill, but also to the strong defensive play of the Stars as a team. The only blemish came with 18 seconds left in the game, when the Kraken put up their first score of the night with an Oliver Bjorkstrand goal.

While Jake Oettinger was certainly the star of the game, he was not alone in securing the Stars' victory. Roope Hintz scored a goal in the second period, finding a way to get past the Kraken's defense and give the Stars the lead.

Wyatt Johnston added an insurance goal in the third period, sealing the victory and sending the Stars to the Western Conference finals.

It was a complete team effort, with everyone stepping up and contributing to the win. But it was Jake Oettinger who stood out, with his dominant performance in goal, serving as a reminder of just how talented he is.

His ability to remain calm and focused in such a high-pressure situation was nothing short of remarkable.

If the Dallas Stars end up winning the Stanley Cup, it's likely that Jake Oettinger's performance in game seven will be remembered as one of the defining moments of their playoff run. His masterclass showing against the Kraken was a reminder of just how talented he is, and how important he is to the Stars' success.

Poll : 0 votes