"He's just mad that’s he’s not the best Connor in the league anymore" - NHL fans react to Connor McDavid's run in with Jason Dickinson 

The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks were treated to an unexpected clash between superstars Connor McDavid and Jason Dickinson. Their on-ice altercation stirred reactions from the Blackhawks community, sparking discussions.

The heated moment occurred at 8:17 in the first period when McDavid found himself in a holding situation against Dickinson. In another instance, both players also engaged in a physical exchange near the Oilers' goalpost.

The scuffle was captured and shared by Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis, who posted a clip with the caption,

"Connor McDavid and Jason Dickinson going at it."

NHL fans wasted no time in expressing their thoughts on social media. One fan humorously remarked,

"McDavid is just mad that he’s not the best Connor in the league anymore,"

Another fan speculated on the possibility of future altercations between McDavid and Dickinson, stating,

"This sure went on for a while. I'm imagining this won't be the last altercation between them."

One fan couldn't resist injecting a touch of humor into the discussion, saying,

"I’m surprised Dickinson didn’t get 5 games for that… I mean, he touched the princess of the NHL."

Connor McDavid and Oilers' 15th straight win

The Edmonton Oilers continued their remarkable winning streak, securing their 15th straight victory with a 3-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Connor McDavid, with two goals and an assist, led the charge, showcasing his offensive prowess. Backup goaltender Calvin Pickard, making his presence felt with 27 saves, earned his fifth career shutout.

The Oilers now join an elite group as the fifth team in NHL history to achieve 15 or more consecutive wins, with the 1992–93 Pittsburgh Penguins holding the record at 17 straight victories. Edmonton's recent success includes a franchise record of 13 consecutive games allowing two or fewer goals.

Connor McDavid's performance extended his home scoring streak to an impressive 17 games. His linemate, Zach Hyman, contributed to the victory with a goal, while Leon Draisaitl notched three assists.

Pickard, called up from the minors, emphasized the team effort in achieving the shutout:

"So it’s definitely a team shutout, for sure.”

Chicago, struggling on the road with 19 consecutive losses, faced Petr Mrazek's 31 saves but couldn't break through. Blackhawks forward Mackenzie Entwistle expressed frustration, stating,

"No goals is not good enough.”

The Oilers' dominance places them in historic company, with only a few teams achieving similar winning streaks in the NHL.

Additionally, forward Sam Gagner's unique distinction of being part of two lengthy consecutive victory runs in NHL history adds an interesting note to Edmonton's impressive accomplishment.