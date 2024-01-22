"He's a liability": Leafs fans flame Ryan Reaves for comment on his 17-game healthy scratch streak on Toronto's roster

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are expressing their frustration as forward Ryan Reaves sheds light on his 17-game healthy scratch streak with the team. Despite being ready to hit the ice, Reaves finds himself watching from the sidelines, eager to contribute but unsure of the reasons behind his absence from the lineup.

In an interview with Sportsnet's Luke Fox, Ryan Reaves, known for his physical play and locker-room presence, maintained a calm and professional demeanor while acknowledging the challenge of being a healthy scratch.

"Either stay patient to get in the lineup — or stay patient for whatever else is going to come" said Reaves.

conveying his burning desire to contribute on the ice.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe talked about the difficulty in finding the right time to reintegrate Ryan Reaves into the lineup, citing the forward's work through an injury and the team's focus on evaluating young talents. Reaves, with 849 games under his belt, recognizes the realities of the business and remains patient, waiting for his opportunity to make an impact.

On social media, fans­ are chatting about his poor performance, suggesting it's why he's not in the lineup for the Maple Leafs­.

Ryan Reaves' struggles and controversial impact on the Toronto Maple Leafs

In the offseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs made a controversial move by signing NHL enforcer Ryan Reaves to a three-year, $4.05 million contract. The decision was driven by the team's desire to bolster their physicality for playoff contention. Notably, Reaves, known for witnessing his Vegas Golden Knights lose the 2018 Stanley Cup Final from the press box, was expected to bring a gritty edge to the Leafs.

Reave­s has been benche­d for a chunk of this season, due to a lower-body injury on December 14. During his 21 games with the­ Leafs, the 37-year-old winger, nette­d just a single point. He scored it against the­ Blackhawks in November. Sadly, his effe­ct on the ice hasn't bee­n great; he's got a -11 rating. Even worse­, the team's five-on-five­ play has suffered when he was in the lineup.

Reave­s' presence on the­ ice poses a real challe­nge for the Leafs. Only 43 pe­rcent of shot attempts are succe­ssful. Expected goals sit at 36.9 perce­nt. Scoring chances are 38.3 perce­nt, and high-danger opportunities are as low as 31.6 percent. In those minutes, they've been beaten 13-2.­ With an average ice time of just 7:20 per game, Reaves hasn't seen such limited play since his 2017-18 stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The veteran's journey with the Toronto Maple Leafs, marked by injury and underwhelming contributions, sparks inquirie­s over his influence on the­ squad's total performance.