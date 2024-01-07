'He's right on everything': Kevin Bieksa's Nick Cousins rants get NHL fans' approval 

In a recent Hockey Night in Canada segment, former NHL player Kevin Bieksa criticized Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins' on-ice behavior. This was following a controversial incident involving Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker. Zucker had received a three-game suspension for a boarding incident with Cousins during Tuesday night's game.

At 19:09 of the second period, Zucker delivered a check from behind that sent Cousins colliding face-first into the boards. The act sparked a flurry of reactions on and off the ice. Bieksa, known for his candid and no-nonsense approach, called out Cousins' conduct during the Spittin' Chiclets segment on Hockey Night in Canada.

A video was shared by Spittin' Chiclets on X, capturing the intensity of Bieksa's remarks. It was captioned,

"Kevin Bieksa did NOT hold back on Nick Cousins"

The former player's outspoken commentary struck a chord with the hockey community, prompting a wave of responses on X.

NHL fans expressed their approval of Bieksa's unfiltered take on the situation on X. One fan tweeted,

"'Well said Kevin."

Another fan added,

"The only time I agree with Bieksa!"

The sentiment was further echoed by a fan who wrote,

"He’s right on everything."

One fan wrote,

"Cousins is such a joke."

Kevin Bieksa calls Panthers forward Nick Cousins 'a rat'

Former NHL player Kevin Bieksa strongly criticized Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins on a Hockey Night in Canada segment. He denounced him as a "rat" and urged decisive action from the Panthers or the NHL Department of Player Safety. Bieksa highlighted Cousins' dangerous on-ice behavior, the kneeing hit against the Arizona Coyotes in particular:

"I've never done this before, but I have to do it because this is a trend with this player. And he's done this a numerous amount of times, ramming a guy's head into the boards."

He expressed concern over the prevalence of such incidents. He cited specific examples involving Erik Gudbranson and correlated to Mark Scheifele's criticisms in the previous season.

Bieksa emphasized fans anticipate exciting moments in hockey, like the "Michigan goal" or fights, rather than dangerous plays like kneeing, head hits or checks from behind. According to Bieksa, the latter is associated with Cousins:

"I'm told he's a good guy. I'm told he's liked by his teammates. And he's actually a pretty good hockey player. But somebody in that organization, or somebody that he respects, has to sit down and say, Enough of this ... like, that's a rat to me. I'm sorry, it is."