The New York Rangers made a significant move today by agreeing to terms with defenseman K'Andre Miller on a two-year contract extension. The news quickly spread across social media, and NHL fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the signing.

With diverse opinions and varying expectations, the online discourse surrounding this deal reflects the passionate and engaged nature of hockey fandom.

One fan expressed their dissatisfaction with the contract, stating:

"Overpay fu*k."

On the other end of the spectrum, a fan expressed optimism for Miller's future prospects, exclaiming:

"Oh man, he's gonna get PAID in two years."

Another fan viewed the signing as a great bargain for the Rangers, stating:

"Great bargain for the Rags."

In contrast, one fan found the average annual value (AAV) of the contract to be unusual, commenting:

"Most random AAV on earth."

Finally, another fan expressed excitement and admiration for the contract, stating:

"Wow, that's a steal."

Defenceman K'Andre Miller's spectacular hockey experience

K'Andre Miller, born on January 21, 2000, is an American professional ice hockey defenseman currently playing for the New York Rangers in the NHL. The Rangers selected him in the first round, 22nd overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Originally from Saint Paul, Minnesota, Miller started skating at a young age and initially played as a forward, drawing inspiration from Mikko Koivu. However, he transitioned to defense when Minnetonka High School needed a defenseman.

After two years at Minnetonka, Miller joined the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, where he played in the United States Hockey League and represented the team in various international tournaments, including the 2016 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2018 IIHF World U18 Championships.

Following his time with the development program, Miller played two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers while also participating in consecutive IIHF World Junior Championships.

K'Andre Miller decided to forego his remaining college eligibility and signed a contract with the Rangers, although his arrival to the team was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, he made his NHL debut during the 2020-21 season and quickly established himself as a valuable member of the Rangers' young core.

Paired with Jacob Trouba, K'Andre Miller consistently played over 20 minutes per game and earned recognition as a member of the NHL All-Rookie Team at the conclusion of the season.

In a total of 214 appearances, Miller has amassed 75 points (21 goals and 54 assists) for the Rangers.

