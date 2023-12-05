Heartbreaking news emerges around Bruins captain Brad Marchand

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is dealing with a personal tragedy as his grandmother, Frances O'Leary, died on Friday night. NHL writer Amalie Benjamin shared the news on X (previously known as Twitter).

Despite the heartache, Marchand’s performance on the ice has remained unwavering, showcasing his professionalism and mental strength.

Throughout the weekend, Marchand played a crucial role in back-to-back games for the Bruins. In a match against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he scored the winning goal in overtime, securing a 4-3 victory after an impressive comeback. This demonstration of skill and resilience served as an inspiration to both his teammates and fans.

Marchand continued to honor his grandmother’s memory the following day through his play, leading the Bruins to a 3-1 triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets with his hat-trick of goals. It is an achievement regardless of circumstances and is even more remarkable considering the emotional burden he carried into the matchup.

Brad Marchand’s ability to channel his emotions into his performance speaks volumes about his character and leadership.

Brad Marchand’s achievements

Brad Marchand has achieved a series of accomplishments that have firmly established him as one of the elite players in the NHL.

In 2011, Marchand's dreams came true when he celebrated with the Boston Bruins as they lifted the Stanley Cup. His performance throughout the playoffs was crucial as he emerged as a contributor to the team’s triumph.

This achievement stands out in his career, which has seen him selected for the NHL All-Star Team several times.

Marchand's international play has been equally impressive. He earned a bronze medal at the 2005 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and followed it up with gold medals at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2007 and 2008.

His success on the global stage continued with a gold medal at the IIHF World Championship and the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

Marchand's accolades with the Bruins are numerous. He has received Elizabeth C. Dufresne Trophies (2012, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021), an esteemed honor presented annually to the best Bruins player during home games as voted by members of the Boston Chapter of Professional Hockey Writers Association.

In addition, he was honored with the John P. Bucyk Award in 2012 for his contributions to the community. He also received the Eddie Shore Award twice in 2014 and 2021, acknowledging players' dedication and determination.