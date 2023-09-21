Henrik Lundqvist releases "Next Chapter" line of fragrances in collaboration with Swedish luxury brand

Former New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist released a new fragrance.

Lundqvist announced on X that he has created his own fragrance, which was in the works for a year and a half.

The NHL Hall of Famer partnered with Morgan Madison, which is a Swedish lifestyle brand. Lundqvist partnered with the company after he retired in August 2021.

"For the past 18 months I’ve been working on a project that I’m excited to share with you today. I’m thrilled to unveil my #NextChapter Two fragrances that perfectly captures the essence of my career and what lies ahead."

In the announcement on Morgan Madison's website, it detailed the creation of the two fragrances, which are now on sale:

"For years, Henrik had harbored the dream of crafting a signature scent, and our shared passion for the artistry of fragrances and unwavering commitment to quality made us the ideal partners.

"This collaboration marked the beginning of our journey together, creating two exceptional fragrances, Next Chapter Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. We take immense pride in presenting these distinctive scents, which exude freshness, elegance, and a profound sense of confidence."

Currently, both the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 bottles, which are 70 ml, are up for sale for $230 each. The bottle is made in Sweden and is designed and produced by Swedish glass designer Orrefors.

Henrik Lundqvist's NHL career

Henrik Lundqvist was one of the best goalies in NHL history, but unfortunately, he never won a Stanley Cup.

Lundqvist was drafted 205th in 2000 and spent his entire 15-year career with the New York Rangers. He did sign a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals but never played a game due to injury which forced him to retire.

In his career, Lundqvist went 459-310-96 with a 2.43 GAA and a .918 SV%. He won the Vezina Trophy for the NHL's best goalie in 2012, and before that, he was nominated in his first three seasons in the league.

Lundqvist is the only goaltender in NHL history to record 11 30-win seasons in his first 12 seasons. The Swede also holds the record for most wins by a European-born goaltender in the NHL.

Henrik Lundqvist won the Vezina Trophy only once, but was a five-time NHL All-Star.