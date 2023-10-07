Henrik Lundqvist's Hockey Hall of Fame induction date revealed

The moment hockey fans and enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting is now on the horizon. The date for Henrik Lundqvist's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame has been made public. This marks a significant milestone in the illustrious career of the Swedish goaltending legend.

Hockey Hall of Fame Official Twitter account tweeted,

"One of the greatest of a generation, Henrik Lundqvist won awards in the SHL + NHL, including the Vezina. Representing @Trekronorse, he won Olympic + World gold. The winningest goalie in @NYRangers history, the King will be inducted on Nov. 13."

In his response to being selected for HHOF, Lundqvist said,

"It's been a great ride for me in this game. The Hall is filled with a list of players who were an inspiration to me."

A look at how Henrik Lundqvist made it to the NHL

Lundqvist's journey to the Hall of Fame began in his hometown of Are, Sweden, where he first discovered his passion for hockey. Alongside twin brother Joel, the Lundqvist brothers embraced the game at a young age.

Their father's influence helped nurture their love for the sport. He often took them to watch Frolunda play, which would later become their favorite team. In 1990, the Lundqvist twins embarked on their organized hockey journey, marking the beginning of their remarkable hockey careers.

Both Henrik and Joel Lundqvist showcased their skills while playing for Rogle BK in the 1998 Scandinavium Cup, attracting the attention of Frolunda scouts. They joined Frolunda the following season in the hopes of progressing in hockey. The brothers also donned the Swedish national team jersey in 1999-2000 at the IIHF World Junior Championship, clinching the bronze medal.

Henrik's exceptional abilities as a goaltender did not go unnoticed. In the 2000 NHL Entry Draft, he was selected by the New York Rangers in the 7th round, 205th overall. Despite being a late-round pick, Henrik Lundqvist would go on to make a profound impact in the NHL.

Henrik Lundqvist made his NHL debut with the New York Rangers during the 2005-06 season, initially serving as a backup to Kevin Weekes, but suffered an injury in just the second game of the season.

Lundqvist completed the regular season with 30 wins, establishing a franchise record for rookie goaltenders. His impressive performance earned him a spot on the NHL All-Rookie Team and made him a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, setting the stage for his legendary career.