Hershey Bears fans react to Garrett Pilon's exhilarating overtime Game 5 Winner: "One more win, here we go"

In a thrilling display of endurance and skill, the Hershey Bears emerged victorious in a marathon Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals, defeating the Coachella Valley Firebirds 1-0 in overtime. The monumental win not only gave the Bears a commanding series lead but also marked their third consecutive home victory against the Firebirds, leaving them on the verge of championship glory.

Garrett Pilon scores in overtime to send Hershey Bears back to California with a 3-2 Calder Cup series lead

The night's hero was Garrett Pilon, whose unwavering determination paid off ten minutes into overtime. Pilon unleashed an unstoppable shot that sailed past the outstretched glove of Firebirds' goaltender, Joey Daccord, igniting an eruption of joy within the hallowed walls of the Giant Center. The raucous crowd celebrated wildly as their beloved Bears inched closer to capturing the illustrious Calder Cup.

Outstanding goaltending performances on both sides characterized this hard-fought battle. After being shut out in the first two games of the series, Hunter Shepard, the Bears' resilient netminder, delivered a masterclass performance in Game 5.

He thwarted every one of the 21 shots that came his way, displaying exceptional reflexes and unyielding determination to preserve the crucial shutout. Shepard's heroic efforts breathed new life into the Bears' championship aspirations, further solidifying his status as a formidable force between the pipes.

With their resounding triumph in Game 5, the Hershey Bears now find themselves in a commanding position as the series shifts back to Coachella Valley. Having successfully swept their opponents in all three games on home ice, the Bears must secure just one victory out of the remaining two games to clinch the Calder Cup.

The upcoming games in Coachella Valley promise to be epic battles, with both teams leaving no stone unturned in their quest for glory. The Firebirds will undoubtedly be eager to rebound from this heartbreaking defeat and seize the momentum in front of their home crowd. On the other hand, the Hershey Bears will be determined to maintain their stellar form and capitalize on the opportunity to secure their championship aspirations on enemy territory.

As the Calder Cup Finals continue, one thing is certain – the Hershey Bears have showcased their resilience, skill, and unwavering passion for the game. The Giant Center will forever remember the heroics of Garrett Pilon's overtime goal and Hunter Shepard's impenetrable performance. The stage is set for a stunning climax in Coachella Valley, where the Bears aim to etch their names in Calder Cup history.

