In a recent report by James Mirtle of The Athletic, developments have emerged regarding the status of goaltender Matt Murray and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs appear to have been aware of Murray's impending Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) designation for the upcoming season, indicating that a buyout was never a viable option.

"Basically, Murray is now in a Jake Muzzin situation, where the remainder of his career is in doubt. As far as I could tell talking to other teams, the Leafs didn’t make an aggressive push to try and trade the Murray contract. Giving up a sweetener, as with Petr Mrazek last summer, isn’t ideal, obviously. Not when other avenues are on the table," wrote James Mirtle of The Athletic.

The situation now places Murray in a precarious position akin to that of defenseman Jake Muzzin, where the remainder of his career could be in jeopardy. Despite the knowledge of Murray's situation, the Leafs reportedly did not make an aggressive push to trade the goaltender to another team.

According to Mirtle, the Leafs' reluctance to sweeten the deal, as they did with Petr Mrazek last summer, has raised concerns among other teams. While offering incentives may not always be the most desirable solution, it appears that the Leafs were exploring other avenues to address the situation.

With Murray's future in question, the Leafs will likely need to navigate this challenge with caution. As they look to fortify their roster for the upcoming season, finding a suitable solution to the goaltending situation will be crucial.

While details surrounding Murray's LTIR designation remain scarce, it's clear that the Leafs will have to address the issue proactively. Fans and critics alike will be closely watching how they handle this sensitive matter.

Meanwhile, Maple Leafs fans anxiously await updates from the team on how they plan to manage the Matt Murray situation and ensure that the goaltending position remains stable next season.

Matt Murray a cautionary tale for NHL GMs

Matt Murray's journey from a two-time Stanley Cup champion to a cautionary tale for NHL GMs serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability in sports. Once hailed as the Pittsburgh Penguins' future goaltender, injuries plagued his career, and personal tragedy took its toll.

A trade to the Ottawa Senators and then the Toronto Maple Leafs offered hope, but his struggles persisted. His story underscores the risks GMs face when investing in players with potential but uncertain futures.

Matt Murray's career serves as a cautionary lesson, reminding teams to consider both physical and mental factors when building their rosters, ensuring they don't overlook the human side of the game.