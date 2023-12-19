"His career is over": Jack Campbell's AHL woes continue amid speculations from fans about Oilers goalie's future

Jack Campbell, once a rising star with the Toronto Maple Leafs, is currently facing a challenging chapter in his career as he struggles with the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League (AHL). The recent downturn in Campbell's performance has sparked speculation about whether he can ever regain the heights he reached just two seasons ago in the NHL.

In his last three starts with the Bakersfield Condors, Jack Campbell has yet to secure a win, going 0-3-0, with a concerning .819 save percentage. The goaltender, who was once considered for a potential call-up to the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers, hasn't been able to showcase the level of play that would warrant such a return.

Since being sent through waivers to the AHL in November, the 31-year-old netminder has struggled to find consistency, posting a 3.46 goals-against average and an 0.888 save percentage across 10 games in the minor league.

One particularly challenging game for Campbell was against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Dec. 17, where he allowed four goals on 21 shots. The first period showed promise, but the wheels came off in the second, as the Firebirds capitalized on defensive lapses and Campbell's missteps.

The second period witnessed a two-on-one play that resulted in a goal Campbell couldn't be entirely blamed for. However, the Firebirds' subsequent three-goal rally exposed vulnerabilities in Jack Campbell's game. A crucial moment occurred when Campbell, attempting to track the puck, fell onto his back, leaving the net unprotected and allowing Tucker Robertson to score.

Later in the same period, Max McCormick fired a shot that slipped through Campbell's pads, trickling past the goal line and giving Coachella Valley a 3-1 lead. While defensive lapses by the Bakersfield team contributed to the challenges, Campbell's struggles in closing gaps and defending the net were evident.

As the Firebirds scored again to make it 4-1, Jack Campbell was ultimately pulled from the game. The difficult decision to pull the goaltender highlighted the collective breakdown in defense but also underlined Campbell's vulnerability in protecting the net.

Edmonton Oilers have found goaltending answers in the wake of Jack Campbell's struggles

Goaltender Stuart Skinner has been crucial to the Oilers' recent success since November 24. With a goals-against average of around 1.63 and an improved save percentage of .885, Skinner has instilled confidence in the team.

His performance, combined with a better defensive structure, has resulted in fewer quality chances against. The Oilers' goaltending has covered for defensive lapses, creating a more cohesive and reliable defensive unit.

As the Edmonton Oilers continue to build on this momentum, their promising form positions them as a formidable force in the NHL.