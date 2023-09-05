"Hockey bro's still make put he's dominating the KHL" - NHL fans react to Michkov being dropped from SKA lineup again

The NHL world was buzzing with excitement as SKA St. Petersburg prepared to take the ice once more against HC Lada Togliatti. The absence of one young star who had caught the imaginations of fans all across the world took center stage on this particular occasion, rather than the thrill of the game.

Arpon Basu, Senior columnist on the Canadiens for @TheAthleticNHL, brought this situation to the forefront with a single tweet:

"Demidov in the lineup for SKA today. Michkov is not."

Expand Tweet

Instantly, NHL fans from all corners of the internet began to react to this revelation, sharing their thoughts on the exclusion of the highly touted Russian prospect, Matvei Michkov.

One fan, clearly disheartened by the news, took to Twitter to express his frustration, stating,

"And the hockey bro's still make put he's dominating the KHL."

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in,

"Will you annually tweet out SKA lineups for both players? Or just flyers prospects? Or 2024 prospects?"

Expand Tweet

One Twitter user took a more pragmatic approach saying,

"Michkov not listed in KHL database."

Expand Tweet

However, not all fans were sympathetic to the Michkov saga. One fan urged Basu to move on from the topic, exclaiming,

"Stop obsessing over two guys who will NEVER be a part of the Habs organization.... move on with your lives!! FFS."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Michkov's absence from the SKA St. Petersburg lineup remains a mystery. Although, one thing is clear – NHL fans will continue to keep a close eye on this promising young talent, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in his hockey journey.

How many participants are scheduled to participate in the NHL training camp tryouts in 2023?

In preparation for the 2023-2024 NHL season, a group of players are gearing up for Professional Tryout (PTO) contracts during training camps.

This year's roster includes a mix of experienced veterans and promising talents, featuring:

Nathan Beaulieu (Carolina Hurricanes, LD/RD, 30 years old) - known for his versatility and strong defensive skills.

Alex Chiasson (Boston Bruins, RW, 32 years old) - looking to impress with his scoring ability and wealth of experience.

Aaron Dell (Columbus Blue Jackets, G, 34 years old) - competing for a goaltending position.

Sam Gagner (Edmonton Oilers, RW/C, 34 years old) - demonstrating adaptability and veteran wisdom.

Scott Harrington (Anaheim Ducks, LD, 30 years old) - strengthening the Ducks' defensive depth.

Peter Holland (Colorado Avalanche, C, 32 years old) - adding offensive potential to the Avalanche.

Nicolas Meloche (Columbus Blue Jackets, RD, 26 years old) - showcasing his defensive prowess on the blue line.

Nathan Schnarr (Columbus Blue Jackets, C, 24 years old) - aiming for a consistent role in the forward lines.

Brandon Sutter (Edmonton Oilers, RW/C, 34 years old) - bringing versatility and experience.

Austin Watson (Tampa Bay Lightning, RW/LW, 31 years old) - offering a physical style of play.

These players will enter training camps with the goal of highlighting their abilities and securing contracts.