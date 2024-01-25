Hockey Canada 2003: Insider reports "significant resources" allocated in sexual assault scandal involving multiple Canadian players

A recent development in the historical sexual assault scandal involving multiple members of Hockey Canada's 2002–03 World Juniors hockey team has come to light.

Journalist Rick Westhead provided an update on the ongoing investigation, revealing that the Halifax Regional Police are actively looking into the alleged incidents that took place during the tournament.

The investigation is focused on gathering evidence, following up on leads, and speaking with individuals who may have information related to the sexual assault allegations. Constable John MacLeod, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police, said in an email to TSN:

“As with any investigation, investigators are gathering evidence, following up on leads, speaking with people who may have information in relation to the investigation and exploring numerous avenues to advance the investigation,”

The police have reportedly allocated "significant" resources to the inquiry, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The alleged incidents took place during the 2002-03 World Juniors tournament, and the investigation seeks to find the truth about these upsetting events. While information is limited owing to the sensitivity of the situation, the police are actively investigating all possibilities to further the investigation.

Halifax police are reaching out to potential witnesses and encouraging them to come forward with any information that could shed light on the allegations.

“We thank everyone who has come forward to assist the investigation thus far and continue to encourage anyone with information to contact police,” MacLeod said.

"Want victims to know that there is no statute of limitations and we take a victim centered approach to sexualized violence so that we can provide assistance to victims at whatever stage of healing they may be in,” he added.

What is Hockey Canada's 2002-03 sexual assault scandal?

The Halifax Regional Police initiated an investigation into claims of a group sexual assault dating back to 2003, identifying two individuals as the alleged perpetrators. The reported incident occurred during Team Canada's stay in Halifax for the finals in January 2003, during which the team secured a silver medal.

To address the allegations, Hockey Canada engaged Jennifer White, a legal professional and investigator, in 2022 as an independent third-party investigator to examine the matter.

Updates on the investigation surrounding Hockey Canada's 2018 World Junior Team

In April 2020, a woman filed a statement of claim against Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), alleging sexual assault on June 19, 2018, during a Hockey Canada Foundation charity golf event in London, Ontario. Specific players were not mentioned; however, they were stated to be from Canada's gold medal-winning 2018 World Junior Championship team.

Since then, five players from Canada's 2018 world junior squad have been granted leave of absence by their respective clubs following revelations of a sexual assault probe.

The names include Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, and Alex Formenton, who is playing in Europe.

However, there is no official confirmation linking these players to the 2018 incident.