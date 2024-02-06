Hockey Canada provides statement as London Police presses charges against 5 2018 WJC players

Hockey Canada has responded to the recent announcement by the London Police Service, revealing charges against five former National Junior Team players in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred in 2018.

In the statement, the organization expressed its commitment to cooperate fully with the legal process while shedding light on the ongoing appeal and the steps taken to address the underlying issues.

The notice of appeal, filed in November 2023 in response to the final adjudicative report, remains pending, preventing the reinstatement of the suspended players until the completion of the appeal process.

The suspension affects five players from the 2018 National Junior Team, rendering them ineligible to participate in any capacity in Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs.

Katherine Henderson, president and CEO of Hockey Canada, acknowledged past shortcomings in the statement, recognizing that the organization had been "too slow to act." She emphasized the commitment to delivering meaningful change, regaining public trust, and creating a safe and inclusive environment within the sport.

Analyzing Hockey Canada's statement and plan moving forward on the 2018 Hockey Canada Scandal

Since the incident, the organization has implemented significant measures to improve the culture and safety of the sport.

Notable initiatives include mandatory enhanced screening processes and training on sexual violence and consent for national team athletes, coaches and staff.

The organization adopted the Universal Code of Conduct, became a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport and the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, and established an independent third party for hockey-related maltreatment complaints.

Additionally, the organization hosted the Beyond the Boards Summit, led by external subject-matter experts, to drive cultural change in the game at all levels.

The execution of recommendations from an independent governance review, as well as the publication of an Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Path Forward, demonstrate the organization's commitment to promoting long-term, sustainable change in the Canadian hockey landscape.

The recent charges follow the indefinite leaves taken by the accused players, including Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, from their respective teams.

The incident traces back to a lawsuit settled in 2022, stemming from a woman's claims of alleged sexual assault by eight team members after a fundraising gala in 2018. The legal action against the players followed the woman's decision to drop the lawsuit upon settling with Hockey Canada.