Hockey Canada scandal: Decision reached on sanctions regarding sexual assault allegations involving members of the 2018 World Juniors team

Hockey Canada released a major update on the 2018 World Junior team case on Tuesday. According to the update, a three-member panel has completed its final report on possible sanctions associated with allegations of sexual assault of a woman involving Canada World Junior players in London, Ontario, in 2018.

The panel, which has access to Henein Hutchison LLP's investigation findings, has decided on appropriate sanctions, which are now being appealed. However, since the panel's decision is currently being appealed, Hockey Canada is not disclosing the report or whether it recommends sanctions against any of the players involved.

"New: Hockey Canada says a three-member panel has reached a decision on sanctions regarding allegations involving members of the 2018 World Juniors team. The panel was provided with Henein Hutchison Robitaille LLP’s investigative findings. The panel’s decision is now being appealed. (Hockey Canada declined to say who is hearing the appeal.)"

"Hockey Canada says it consulted with London, Ont., police to ensure announcing the development would not affect their criminal investigation."

As per the reports, the hockey organization received a notice of appeal shortly after the three-member panel made the final report and shared it with all the parties involved, including the players and alleged victims. However, Canada's hockey organization won't disclose the identity of the person who filed the appeal.

The three-member panel is made up of two retired judges and a senior lawyer. The adjudicative panel's work is done entirely behind closed doors, and the hockey organization has kept the identities of the three members secret from the public. The investigation into the matter is still underway.

What does the new update from Hockey Canada mean?

As a result of the appeal decision, the hockey organization in Canada will keep all the members of the 2018 World Junior team suspended until the appeal process is completed. Notably, the report's findings and sanctions are not made public due to the appeal procedures.

The hockey organization expects to begin its appeal process soon, though there is no specific timeline for that to begin at the moment. In May of last year, the sporting world was shocked after learning that Hockey Canada settled with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight players of Canada's 2018 World Junior team.

The incident took place following the Hockey Organization Foundation Gala in June 2018. Read the full story here.