Hockey Canada scandal: Latest updates on the s*xual assault investigation, complete timeline & more

An announcement is anticipated regarding the NHL's investigation into the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal, which has recently gained renewed attention. In May 2022, Hockey Canada settled with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight players. That includes members of Canada's 2018 world juniors team.

The incident occurred following the Hockey Canada Foundation Gala in June 2018. The identities of the players involved were not disclosed during the legal proceedings.

Following the settlement, demands for further action led to the reopening of the investigation, with mandatory participation required from all players. Since many of Canada's world junior players now have professional contracts in the NHL, the league also initiated a separate investigation into the matter.

Insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff recently indicated on the DFO Rundown Podcast that an announcement regarding the NHL's investigation is imminent. Teams are reportedly preparing for potential player suspensions, suggesting that the investigation's findings may have significant consequences.

The announcement has generated considerable anticipation among hockey fans and the wider public. People are eager to learn about the outcome of the investigations and to see justice served in addressing the serious allegations surrounding the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal.

Current NHL players who were members of Canada's 2018 world junior team have been closely watched for their responses to the ongoing investigations. Their statements and actions will undoubtedly shape the narrative surrounding this troubling episode in Canadian hockey history.

As the public awaits further information, the hope is that the NHL's investigation will shed light on the truth to create a safer environment. The consequences stemming from the investigation's findings will likely have a lasting impact on the individuals involved, the teams, and the wider hockey community as a whole.

Some statements for cooperation from players in the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal

Robert Thomas, forward for the St. Louis Blues, expressed his willingness to cooperate with the NHL investigation. He said,

“I look forward to cooperating with the NHL investigation as well as any other investigation if appropriate and as required.”

Jordan Kyrou, also a member of the St. Louis Blues, addressed the allegations by stating that he did not attend the Gala and was not present in London, Ontario during the time of the alleged incident. Kyrou said,

“I did not attend the Hockey Canada Gala and was not in London, Ontario at the time of the alleged incident. I am prepared to cooperate with any additional investigations in the future if necessary.”

Both players' statements indicate their willingness to support the investigative process and cooperate with authorities.

