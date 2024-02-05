The Hockey Canada scandal has taken on a legal dimension after the London Police announced charges against members of the 2018 World Junior team. The news came to light through an update shared by NHL insider Chris Johnston, who tweeted the charges levied against several players.

London Police Chief Thai Truong revealed the charges as follows:

Dillon Dube: 1 count of sexual assault

Cal Foote: 1 count of sexual assault

Alex Formenton: 1 count of sexual assault

Carter Hart: 1 count of sexual assault

Michael McLeod: 2 counts of sexual assault

These charges followed last week's revelation that the accused players, including Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, opted for indefinite leaves from their respective teams.

The incident began with a lawsuit settled by Hockey Canada in 2022, which stemmed from a woman's claims that eight team members sexually assaulted her following a fundraising gala in 2018.

The woman accused "John Doe #1" of taking her to a hotel room, where seven others engaged in undisclosed sexual acts, including intimidation, restriction, and a coerced video statement.

After initially seeking $3.55 million, the woman dropped the lawsuit upon settling with Hockey Canada, leading to legal action against the players.

Rick Westhead provided further updates on the Hockey Canada scandal

Reporter Rick Westhead, actively covering the Hockey Canada scandal, shared updates on Twitter. He highlighted London Police Service Chief Thai Truong's acknowledgment of the victim's courage and strength, emphasizing the comprehensive review conducted in 2022.

The investigation uncovered new evidence, leading to the reopening of the case and the subsequent filing of alleged sexual assault charges.

“I want to recognize the victim for her courage and incredible strength," Truong said.

In a separate tweet, Westhead noted Chief Truong's "sincerest apology" to the victim for the prolonged duration from her initial complaint in June 2018 to the recent charges, nearly six years later.