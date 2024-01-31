Hockey Canada scandal: Which law firms are representing Carter Hart, Dillion Dube and 3 others facing sexual assault charges?

Following the shocking Hockey Canada scandal, allegations surrounding five former members of Canada's World Junior hockey team, lawyers for the accused players have addresses the sexual assault charges stemming from a 2018 incident in London, Ontario.

New Jersey Devils' players, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, have sought the law services of Greenspan Humphrey Weinstein LLD firm. The firm's public statement is that McLeod has rejected any criminal charges and is ready to plead innocence. The firm promises a strong defense strategy to prove him clean.

Likewise, lawyer Julianna Greenspan representing Foote, vocalizes his non-guilt. She stresses the significance of considering him innocent until proven otherwise and ensuring a fair trial.

Dillon Dube, representing the Calgary Flames, will be defended by Louis Strezos and Kaleigh Davidson, who confirmed that the player will plead not guilty and maintain his innocence.

The legal representation for Carter Hart, goaltender for the Philadelphia Flyers, was confirmed by lawyer Megan Savard, who, did not provide a statement, though.

The revelations come just two days after former NHL player Alex Formenton was charged with sexual assault in connection to the same 2018 incident. His legal team comprises Daniel Brown and Lindsay Board.

As the details of the charges are expected to be disclosed in a news conference by the London Police Service, the accused players and their legal teams are gearing up for a potentailly complex legal battle in the Hockey Canada scandal.

Insider updates on Hockey Canada scandal: Potential charges and legal complexities

Recently, insider Rick Westhead shed light on the looming legal challenges for five former members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team, set to surrender to London, Ontario, police on sexual assault charges.

The allegations date back to a 2018 Hockey Canada gala, with investigations intensifying after TSN reported a payout of $3.55 million to a woman, purportedly for her silence.

Westhead hinted at potential charges, stating that criminal lawyers specializing in sexual assault cases anticipate charges of gang sexual assault and forcible confinement for the accused players.

Regarding Alex Formenton's case, Formenton's attorney, Daniel Brown, clarified that his client hasn't been charged with these offenses but declined to elaborate on the charges.

Brown pointed out that a typical conviction for sexual assault, like what Formenton could face, might land him up to a 10-year jail sentence.

Toronto lawyer Alison Craig highlighted a concerning pattern of sexual assault charges being escalated post the initial filing.