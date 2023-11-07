Hockey equipment expert bemoans Adam Johnson's death that "didn’t have to happen"

The untimely demise of hockey player Adam Johnson has sparked a conversation regarding the significance of adequate safety measures and proper equipment. Greg MacNeil, an expert in hockey equipment, recently expressed his views to The Athletic,

“100 percent preventable” and “totally unnecessary.”

Meanwhile, Adam Johnson’s team, the Nottingham Panthers, referred to the incident as a “freak accident.” MacNeil shared that it deeply saddened him because it was preventable, and remarked:

"It didn't need to happen."

For a decade, MacNeil has devoted himself to enhancing protection against lacerations for hockey players. He has invested resources into this cause, amounting to six figures by his estimation, without anticipating any gain in return.

Upon hearing about Johnson's passing from a colleague in Switzerland, MacNeil said his mind immediately went to the gear he had at his work studio in Toronto. Reflecting on the situation, he said,

“I’ve got neck guards sitting there, and I thought, ‘If he was wearing that yesterday he’d be alive today.’”

The hockey community grieves the loss of Adam Johnson. It is expected that this event will serve as a reminder of the repercussions when safety in sports is disregarded.

A bit about Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson, born in 1994, was an American professional ice hockey player. He was known for his skill as a center and played for several teams in different countries, showcasing his talent on an international stage.

Johnson’s journey began in Minnesota, where he played college hockey for the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. His impressive performance caught the attention of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite going undrafted, he managed to secure a spot on the team through talent and unwavering determination.

Aside from his time with the Penguins, Johnson also had stints with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Ontario Reign in the American Hockey League (AHL). He even ventured overseas to play for teams like Germany's Augsburger Panther, Sweden's Malmö Redhawks and England's Nottingham Panthers.

Throughout his career, Johnson was renowned for his skill, agility and unwavering commitment to hockey.

Off the ice, Adam Johnson was a proud alumnus of Hibbing High School and a respected member of the sports community in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. His passing not only affected the hockey world but also left a void in his hometown, where he held a cherished place in the hearts of many.