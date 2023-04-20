Hockey fans take a jab at Canada after Sweden thrash them 8-0 at U18 IIHF World Championship - "WTF is Canada doing"

Hockey fans are having a field day on social media as Sweden delivered a crushing defeat to Canada at the U18 World Championships. Sweden put up an impressive performance, ending the game with a scoreline of 8-0. As expected, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Canada's performance.

Some fans expressed their disappointment with Canada's big name in the world of hockey despite their odd performance. Anders tweeted:

"It's just so frustrating to always read/hear in the previews how Finland is less talented. Does not seem like Canada is a huge powerhouse of talent this time around - what a beating. Maybe C should prioritize the U18 worlds?"

AndersNordenswan @AndersN70090541 @theTonyFerrari @TheHockeyNews It's just so frustrating to always read/hear in the previews how Finland is less talented. Does not seem like Canada is a huge powerhouse of talent this time around - what a beating. Maybe C should prioritize the U18 worlds?

Similarly, Sajdlik tweeted:

"Sweden destroying Canada.. #u18Worlds."

Tony Ferrari @theTonyFerrari



Tony Ferrari @theTonyFerrari

Physicality is cool but it's useless and idiotic if it's not functional. Axel Sandin Pellikka scores on a beautiful passing play as Canada goes for a line change and becomes more interested in hitting guys behind the play. #2023NHLDraft

Tony Ferrari @theTonyFerrari vs. first period at the



Canada looks dysfunctional and lost. Brutal start.



Sweden looks cohesive, skilled, and fast. Sandin Pellikka looks exceptional. Stenberg looks cerebral. Willander was as steady as ever. Wahlberg was great.



@TheHockeyNews Takeaways from vs. first period at the #U18Worlds Canada looks dysfunctional and lost. Brutal start.

Sweden looks cohesive, skilled, and fast. Sandin Pellikka looks exceptional. Stenberg looks cerebral. Willander was as steady as ever. Wahlberg was great.

The defeat was a bitter pill for Canadian fans to swallow, and the trolling on social media will undoubtedly leave a sour taste in their mouths.

However, some fans were more positive, looking for silver linings in Canada's performance. Tony tweeted:

"Canada's penalty kill has been the first sign of quality play from them so far. That's something to build off of. #U18Worlds."

Tony Ferrari @theTonyFerrari Canada's penalty kill has been the first sign of quality play from them so far. That's something to build off of. #U18Worlds

Halfy @xHalfy Canada down 7-0 to Sweden at the World U18’s right now Canada down 7-0 to Sweden at the World U18’s right now 😬

Despite Canada's performance, the spotlight was firmly on Sweden, who proved to be a formidable opponent with an excellent display of attacking hockey. Sweden's captain Otto Stenberg led from the front, scoring two goals, while Axel Sandin Pellikka produced a stand-out performance, finishing with a goal and four assists.

As the U18 World Championships continue, it remains to be seen if Canada can bounce back from their defeat. One thing is for sure, though; it will be difficult for Canada to regain their confidence after their disastrous defeat.

A look at IIHF hockey: Sweden thrash Canada 8-0

Sweden made a fast start and scored five goals from just seven shots in the first 13 minutes of the game, leaving the Canadians shell-shocked. The defeat was made even more painful for Canada as two of their players were ejected from the game for foul play.

The defeat was especially hard to swallow for Canada, a team that had been hotly tipped to contend for medals in the tournament. Macklin Celebrini, who was expected to be an offensive force, was more frequently seen on defensive duty, and the team's star players failed to step up when it mattered most.

