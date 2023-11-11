Hockey Hall of Fame Induction 2023: Events, dates, and streaming explored

The prestigious Hockey Hall of Fame Induction 2023 Ceremony is set to be a celebration of hockey greatness, honoring outstanding players, goaltenders, and builders who have left an indelible mark on the sport. The induction class, comprising Henrik Lundqvist, Tom Barrasso, Mike Vernon, Caroline Ouellette, Pierre Turgeon, Ken Hitchcock, and Pierre Lacroix, brings a diverse array of talents and accomplishments to the hallowed halls of hockey history.

2023 Hockey Hall of Fame Notable Inductees:

Henrik Lundqvist: The legendary goalie with a stellar 15-season career, 459 wins, a Vezina Trophy, and 64 shutouts.

Tom Barrasso: A two-time Stanley Cup winner with 369 wins and a decorated career.

Mike Vernon: Another two-time Stanley Cup winner with an impressive list of accomplishments.

Caroline Ouellette: The sole female inductee, boasting four Olympic gold medals and numerous World Championship gold and silver medals.

Pierre Turgeon: With 515 goals and 812 assists, Turgeon is celebrated for his skilled skating.

Builders Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix: Hitchcock, with 23 years of coaching and a Stanley Cup, and Lacroix, an accomplished executive with two Stanley Cups, complete the distinguished class.

Hall of Fame Induction 2023: Events and Times

Friday, November 10: The excitement kicks off with a game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames at 19:00 ET local time.

Saturday, November 11: The Inductee Fan Forum takes place at the iconic Hockey Hall of Fame in Brookfield Place, Toronto, at 13:30 ET. Fans have the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with the 2023 inductees.

Sunday, November 12: The Hyundai Legends Classic - Team Sundin vs Team Lindros at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, starting at 15:00 ET. Captained by Adam Oates and Joe Nieuwendyk, this clash promises to be an exhilarating annual induction classic.

Hall of Fame Induction 2023: Where to Watch

For those unable to attend the events in person, the Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be a must-watch experience. The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Allen Lambert Galleria at 20:00 ET, allowing fans around the world to witness the historic moment.

Broadcasting Details:

Channels: TSN and NHL Network will carry the live broadcast of the Induction Ceremony.

Date and Time: The ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, November 12, with doors opening at 17:30 ET, and the event commencing two hours later.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this momentous occasion as the hockey community comes together to honor and celebrate the exceptional contributions of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Tune in to witness the induction of these legends into the annals of hockey history.