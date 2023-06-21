Hockey Hall of Fame: What is the minimum number of votes required to get elected?

The Hockey Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious institutions in the world of ice hockey.

Located in Toronto, Canada, it serves as a shrine to the sport, honoring and preserving the legacies of the game's greatest players, coaches, referees and builders. Induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame represents the pinnacle of achievement for any individual involved in the sport, and it shows their exceptional contributions and impact.

One of the key aspects in the process of electing new members into the Hockey Hall of Fame is the voting procedure. Each year, the selection committee carefully reviews the candidates and casts their votes based on various criteria. That includes on-ice performance, leadership, sportsmanship and contributions to the growth and development of the sport.

While the selection committee's deliberations remain confidential, one important aspect is the minimum number of votes required for a nominee to secure induction. To be elected into the Hall of Fame, a candidate must receive votes on at least 75% of the committee's ballots.

The threshold ensures that those who are inducted into the HOF have achieved a remarkable level of excellence and made a lasting impact on the sport. It represents a high standard of recognition, reserved for only the most deserving individuals who have left an indelible legacy.

Eligibility criteria for Hockey Hall of Fame

Established in 1943, the Hockey Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates the remarkable careers and accomplishments of those who have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Every year, a selection committee composed of knowledgeable and respected individuals in the hockey community is tasked with evaluating and determining who deserves the distinguished honor of induction.

These eligibility criteria are used for the election of individuals in the context of hockey, particularly for the Hockey Hall of Fame. The criteria differ based on the category of the individual being considered:

Player

The individual must not have played in a professional or international hockey game during any of the three playing seasons immediately preceding their election to the Hall of Fame.

Builder

The individual may be active or inactive at the time of their election. There are no specific restrictions on their involvement in professional or international hockey games.

Referee or Linesman

The individual must not have participated as a referee or linesman in a professional or international hockey game during any of the three playing seasons before their election.

