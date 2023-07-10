Russian top-tier hockey pro with alleged ties to spy networks arrested in Poland

A Russian hockey player who is presently playing in Poland's top division has been detained earlier this month on suspicion of espionage. He is alleged to have been a part of a clandestine network that gathered critical intelligence. The player's alleged involvement in intelligence-gathering activities has been confirmed by authorities.

According to the National Prosecutor's Office, an unnamed person who is thought to be a professional athlete connected to a first-league team was detained on June 11, 2023. The person has lived in Poland since 2021; their identity has not been made public.

The inquiry has revealed that the athlete who was seized was engaged in operations related to the identification of vital infrastructure throughout numerous Polish provinces. The player allegedly provided his clients with information about the results of his reconnaissance missions and was paid for the services. Authorities believe that this person was working with Russian special forces, which would make him a part of a larger espionage network.

The hockey player's detention brings the total number of people detained in connection with the current inquiry into the spy network to 14. The arrest of a spy who had been working secretly as an athlete was highlighted by Zbigniew Ziobro, the Polish Justice Minister, and Chief Prosecutor, who expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the identification and detention of Russian spies.

Russian hockey player Ivan Fedotov detained in Russia

Ivan Fedotov is the 26-year-old hockey goaltender for the Philadelphia Flyers who was detained in Russia in 2022 for allegedly evading military services. The Russian hockey star was reportedly detained in St. Petersburg at the request of the military prosecutor's office for allegedly avoiding military duty, according to claims from Russian media agencies.

According to Fontanka, a Russian news source, the military prosecutor's office had enough evidence to believe that hockey star Fedotov had avoided service in the military. Fedotov's attorney, Alexey Ponomarev, refuted these claims in an interview with RIA Novosti, a state-run Russian publication.

Ivan Fedotov was detained outside the Ice Arena Kupchino in St. Petersburg. He was then brought to the military registration and enlistment office, where he reportedly got sick and needed to be sent to the hospital.

Russian-born Ivan Fedotov agreed to a one-year entry-level contract with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers on May 7, 2022. Finland native Fedotov joined the squad following the conclusion of the KHL season in China and Russia, where he played a crucial part in CSKA Moscow's victory in the Gagarin Cup.

